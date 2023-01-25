PISCATAWAY, NJ – Winter sports continued last week for the Piscataway Chiefs. Tuesday brought wins for Girls Swimming who defeated Mother Seton at home, 113-40, and Boys Basketball who sent Monroe packing, 58-39. Chiefs Wrestling also posted a win over Metuchen, 56-20. Boys Basketball later traveled to Newark East Side on Thursday where they faced the 11-8 Red Raiders in a game that went to triple overtime. Despite their best efforts, including a 31-6 rally to tie East Side at the end of regulation, the Chiefs lost the battle, 98-94. Jalen Thomas put up 30 points and 14 rebounds to lead Piscataway in scoring,...

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO