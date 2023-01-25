ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Huntington Business Students Vie for $30,000 Bonus

Huntington High School’s Business Management and Human Relations course has drawn the interest of many students this year. The half-credit, one semester course meets daily and is available to students in grades 9-12. “For this class students began by choosing between four different industries; automotive, real estate, food and...
