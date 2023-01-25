Read full article on original website
Speaker references ‘Herndon’s disease’ during Denver public commentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Certain Hyundai and Kia cars are not covered by some auto insurance companies.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
State issues health advisory for marijuana sold in Denver, NorthglennMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Public speakers blast homeless sweeps, electric push in DenverDavid HeitzDenver, CO
CUBuffs.com
Dilling, Forejtek Podium In Slalom Races At WMC
SNOWBIRD, Utah—Jacob Dilling and Fillip Forejtek both finished in third place in two slalom races as the Colorado Buffaloes Ski Team finished fourth Friday here at the conclusion of the Westminster Invitational. Dilling had three solid runs on the day, and after he had the fourth-fastest first run, he...
Denver blanks Colorado College, takes first game of Gold Pan series this season at packed Ball Arena
While Colorado College's Kaidan Mbereko may have stolen the big night at Ball Arena with a handful of highlight reel saves, Magnus Chrona continues to cement his place as one of the top goalies in program history. The senior goaltender played some of his best hockey as Denver won its...
buffzone.com
CU Buffs announce new role for Darian Hagan, other staff additions
Colorado legend Darian Hagan has a new role with the football program. On Friday, CU officially announced several staff positions, including the new duties for Hagan, who will be the executive director of community engagement and outreach and a football ambassador. Hagan will also work as an analyst with the running backs.
CUBuffs.com
Wetta's Last-Second Heroics Lift Buffs Past No. 8 UCLA
BOULDER – For the second time this season, the No. 25 Colorado Buffaloes knocked off the No. 8 team in the country. The UCLA Bruins were the victims this time, with the Buffs prevailing on a last-second shot in overtime, 73-70. "First of all, thanks to the huge crowd that came out tonight," head coach JR Payne expressed. "Hopefully, we'll continue to grow [in size]. Also, unbelievably proud of our ballclub tonight. So many different people stepped up in the first half. We had some foul trouble in the first half. Other people came in, gave great minutes, executed down the stretch and executed new plays and new positions. Huge shots, Kindyll that shot was just one of the biggest shots that we've seen all year, and I'm just so proud of Kin. She's been working on her game and putting in that time and has gotten so much confidence. I'm unbelievably proud of our team tonight. And I just think it was a great night."
CUBuffs.com
Coach Prime Announces Patrick Hill As Assistant Coach
BOULDER — Patrick Hill has been hired as the final position coach on Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders' staff at Colorado, he announced Friday along with several other announcements. Hill will coach the defensive tackles and comes to Colorado from LSU, where he served as a defensive analyst for the...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
13 Colorado Restaurants and Chefs Named James Beard Semifinalists
(Colorado) Not only is it awards season in Hollywood, but it’s also the culinary world’s time to recognize the best best chefs and restaurants. The James Beard Foundation, which celebrates those behind America’s food culture, released its list of 2023 restaurant and chef award semifinalists, also known as the “long list.” Award winners will be announced on June 5.
Colorado should kick lawns to the curb
Over the course of the next seven years, an average 35,000 housing units will be built each year in Colorado. If past trends persist, around 70% of those housing units will be single-family homes. From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, it’s likely that Coloradans will see more single-family suburban developments popping up — and with […] The post Colorado should kick lawns to the curb appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Denver coffee shop ranked among top in the US
If you are looking to start your day with a cup of joe or find an afternoon pick-me-up, there are some great coffee shops across Colorado.
5280.com
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
New hotel coming to CU Boulder campus
BOULDER, Colo. — Construction has begun on a new 250-room hotel at the University of Colorado. The Limelight Conference Center and Hotel will be located between CU and the Pearl Street Mall at the intersection of Broadway and University. A joint project between CU and Aspen Hospitality, the hotel...
CUBuffs.com
McMullen School Record Highlights Colorado Invitational
BOULDER — Colorado track and field star Avery McMullen took down her second school record here Friday, breaking the 21-year old record in the women's 60-meter hurdles in 8.25 seconds. McMullen, who had a previous best of 8.28, broke former CU Olympian Hannah Cooper's record from 2002 of 8.27...
"Smiling" Charlie Stephens, a Denver mobster
By the time Charlie Stephens arrived in Denver in 1921, he already had a rap sheet in Missouri listing 46 arrests. He didn't come the Mile High City to start fresh, however. Stephens picked up where he left off by running Denver's most high-end gambling clubs. He employed Smaldone brothers Clyde and Eugene, aka "Checkers", part of Denver's Italian mob family.
KDVR.com
I-70 eastbound closed, whiteout reported
Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Interstate 70 eastbound was closed in the Colorado high country after multiple crashes and whiteout conditions were reported. Many Denver sidewalks are still covered in ice. After a lot of snowy days...
weather5280.com
Colorado weather: Alerts issued ahead of extreme snowfall in northern mountains, extreme cold in metro areas
The next round of snow and cold will be quite substantial. For the northern mountains, well over three feet of snow will be possible through Tuesday, and for the metro areas, the arctic cold will set in Sunday through Tuesday morning. Let's begin with the alerts, I anticipate more but...
Man's Funny Theory for Why Denver Became a City Totally Makes Sense
He totally has a point here!
coloradohometownweekly.com
Pair of mountain lions caught on camera near downtown Boulder
Two mountain lions were spotted close to the western end of Arapahoe Avenue in downtown Boulder early Thursday morning. When reviewing his security footage from his home, Bob Dornan, who lives across from Eben G. Fine Park on Arapahoe, spotted the mountain lions in his backyard at approximately 12:16 a.m.
secretdenver.com
The 10 Most Exciting New And Up And Coming Restaurants In Denver In 2023
Here’s the 10 most exciting new and up and coming restaurants in Denver for 2023. With a new year always comes exciting news in the hospitality and arts and culture scene here in Denver, and 2023 is already shaping out to be a fantastic year. We’ve seen a crop of new and exciting restaurants at the tail end of 2022, and we believe that hype has carried over in 2023. Plus, there’s some up and coming places we’re dying to try (one of which is Casa Bonita, which is probably the MOST exciting re-opening of the year). Get ready for some innovative concepts, elevated classics, and laidback eateries in all different types of flavors and cuisines. We’ve rounded up 10 of the ones we’re most excited about, from Costa Rican to Ukrainian, from some of our favorite chefs and newcomers.
Speakeasy Landing in the Denver International Airport Next Fall
The award-winning Williams & Graham is bringing 1920s style to Concourse A.
