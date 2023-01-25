Police Chief Tim Kozal introduced the newly formed Mental Health Crisis Team at the 01-24-23 City Of Muskegon Commissioners Meeting. City of Muskegon has recently established a Police Mental Health Crisis Team with the help from Health West, Michigan State Police and The Bureau of Justice Administration. The team consists of a full time crisis response officer and a full time licensed professional counselor, the goal is to address the needs of the community for any person having a behavioral health crisis, in particularly for those individuals who struggles with chronic addiction. Officer Andy McKee, Police Clinician Michelle Pouch (HealthWest) will respond to 911 calls to assist with any behavioral health crisis that includes individuals with substance use, to help them to get connected to services that provide therapy and other needs, bridging the gap between law enforcement and mental health.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO