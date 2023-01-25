ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

US 103.1

This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home

This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
ALLEGAN, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub

The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion

COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
COOPERSVILLE, MI
Fox17

John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!. Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available. The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
MICHIGAN STATE
muskegonchannel.com

Mental Health Crisis Team Established In The City Of Muskegon

Police Chief Tim Kozal introduced the newly formed Mental Health Crisis Team at the 01-24-23 City Of Muskegon Commissioners Meeting. City of Muskegon has recently established a Police Mental Health Crisis Team with the help from Health West, Michigan State Police and The Bureau of Justice Administration. The team consists of a full time crisis response officer and a full time licensed professional counselor, the goal is to address the needs of the community for any person having a behavioral health crisis, in particularly for those individuals who struggles with chronic addiction. Officer Andy McKee, Police Clinician Michelle Pouch (HealthWest) will respond to 911 calls to assist with any behavioral health crisis that includes individuals with substance use, to help them to get connected to services that provide therapy and other needs, bridging the gap between law enforcement and mental health.
MUSKEGON, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region

The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

