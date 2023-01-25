Read full article on original website
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' World of Winter Draws Record Crowds, Praised for Diverse Range of Activities and Attractions"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
This Old Barn in Allegan is Now a Beautiful Three-Story Home
This gorgeous home on Michigan's west side is the perfect combination of farm life and luxury. A once-working 1920s barn, it has since been converted into a beautiful Airbnb. This rustic old barn is located in Allegan, about 25 miles northwest of Kalamazoo. Inside v. Outside - The Contrast is...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
250 apartments OK’d on last vacant plot of Grand Rapids entertainment hub
The city of Grand Rapids approved a developer’s plan to build up to 250 market-rate apartments on the last open parcel of Celebration Village, a massive shopping and entertainment district on the city’s northeastern edge. The City Planning Commission on Thursday OK’d Victory Development Group’s request for a...
Apartments, fire-damaged home ordered demolished by Muskegon commissioners
MUSKEGON, MI -- A five-unit apartment building and a home severely damaged by fire have been ordered demolished by the Muskegon City Commission. City commissioners on Tuesday, Jan. 24, approved demolition of the home at 1642 Dyson Street and the apartment building at 1043 Washington Avenue. It tabled a request...
What’s that off I-96 in Coopersville? Locally owned company planning major expansion
COOPERSVILLE, MI — A new facility being built in Coopersville, which is visible to motorists traveling on I-96, will bring up to 100 jobs to West Michigan. The facility, at 275 N. 68th Ave., is just off the highway, near Coopersville Brewing Co. Plans for the project approved by the Coopersville planning commission last July show the building will be built on a 28.6-acre lot.
Fox17
John Ball Zoo looking for seasonal workers ahead of summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is looking for seasonal workers to help care for its animals!. Positions in retail, education, food and others are also available. The zoo says it’s holding a pair of hiring events next month, adding they hire more than 350 seasonal employees every summer.
Kalamazoo County clerk warns homeowners of realty company offering fast cash
Kalamazoo County clerk is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefit program.
Plans for bike path between Hoffmaster, Lake Harbor parks move ahead in Norton Shores
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Plans for a paved path between Lake Harbor Park and P.J. Hoffmaster State Park, both of them on Lake Michigan in southern Muskegon County, are moving forward. The 8-foot-wide paved Lake Harbor Trail will extend nearly 3 miles along Lake Harbor Road in Norton Shores....
Michigan restaurant industry reacts to pause in minimum wage, tipped minimum wage spike
COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A minimum wage and tipped minimum wage spike in Michigan is now on pause after a court ruling. The increases would've taken effect on Feb. 19. A restaurant owner in Comstock Park is praising the decision as it means the minimum wage and tipped minimum wage will remain unchanged, which will allow most restaurants in the area to be able to stay in business.
Small Spring Lake has big plans to draw visitors
Even though the village is only a mile long, Spring Lake is in the midst of huge growth and development.
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
Missing countertops attract attention of police, Target 8
On a cool December morning, two Kentwood police officers and an Ionia County couple trooped into a granite warehouse off Broadmoor Avenue on an unusual mission.
muskegonchannel.com
Mental Health Crisis Team Established In The City Of Muskegon
Police Chief Tim Kozal introduced the newly formed Mental Health Crisis Team at the 01-24-23 City Of Muskegon Commissioners Meeting. City of Muskegon has recently established a Police Mental Health Crisis Team with the help from Health West, Michigan State Police and The Bureau of Justice Administration. The team consists of a full time crisis response officer and a full time licensed professional counselor, the goal is to address the needs of the community for any person having a behavioral health crisis, in particularly for those individuals who struggles with chronic addiction. Officer Andy McKee, Police Clinician Michelle Pouch (HealthWest) will respond to 911 calls to assist with any behavioral health crisis that includes individuals with substance use, to help them to get connected to services that provide therapy and other needs, bridging the gap between law enforcement and mental health.
Winter Storm Warning upgrade for swath from Grand Rapids to Saginaw Valley region
The previous winter weather advisory has been beefed up to a winter storm warning for the counties below, shaded in pink. The winter storm warning covers Holland, Muskegon, Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Alma, Mount Pleasant, Saginaw, Midland, Bay City, Caro and Bad Axe. The winter storm warning is in effect now since the snow has started. An area around Grand Rapids and west of Grand Rapids has already reported 2 to 4 inches of snow as of 9:00 p.m. The winter storm warning continues until 10:00 a.m. Sunday. This end time gives you a good feel for when the accumulating snow will fall. It’s an overnight and early Sunday morning snowstorm.
WWMT
Michigan legislators advocate for opposing tax cut plans for seniors
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Competing plans that aim to bring tax relief to Michigan's seniors are being debated in the state's legislature as a new term begins where Democrats have the majority. Doris Phillips, 74, began a career in the medical field before becoming a cleaner, a job she...
School closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Jan. 27
KENT COUNTY, MI – Multiple schools, particularly along the lakeshore, have closed Friday, Jan. 27, because of overnight snow. Snow is expected to continue with two to three inches, with heaviest northwest of Grand Rapids. Winds are expected to be 20 to 30 mph, the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said.
More than 100 years later, event returns to Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Kalamazoo native Matthew Miller hopes an idea of his will be a catalyst for bringing people together despite their differences to help build a stronger, more together community. That idea is that through the creation of a community lyceum — a series of panel discussions and...
‘You help make West Michigan special,’ Betsy and Dick DeVos tell lakeshore arts groups
HOLLAND, MI — Representatives of 15 West Michigan arts and culture nonprofits participated Friday in a strategic planning session hosted by the Maryland-based DeVos Institute of Arts Management. Gathered at the Haworth Hotel and Conference Center at Hope College, attendees heard opening remarks from Dick and Betsy DeVos followed...
Michigan’s largest cannabis dispensary is opening in a former Mexican restaurant
Pure Roots is behind the $5.6 million development, located on the outskirts of the Lakeview Square Mall in Battle Creek
Semi traffic a major 'quality of life' issue for some GR businesses, group says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of business owners on Grand Rapids’ Southwest side demanded change over a noisy, dusty, persistent presence in their lives... Suggesting the volume of traffic on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue has been a problem for years, and they wanted to see it addressed.
Controversial creation of Kalamazoo Public Schools Foundation: Who knew what when
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The December 2022 edition of Excelsior, the community newsletter from Kalamazoo Public Schools, was set to go to press when Patti Sholler-Barber raised an urgent concern. Sholler-Barber, then school board president, had heard this particular edition of Excelsior would announce the creation of a new Kalamazoo Public...
