Distinguished Visiting Writers Series - Spring 2023
The Department of Writing is delighted to announce the Spring 2023 Distinguished Visiting Writers Series, which kicks off on Wednesday, February 1 at 6:00 p.m. with a virtual reading from Anuradha Rajurkar, the award-winning author of American Betiya (Knopf) an ALA-YALSA Best Book of 2022 and on Cosmopolitan's list of 125 Best YA Books of All Time.
Fun, Games, and Community at Winterfest (2/2/23)!
FIRST-YEAR & TRANSFER STUDENTS: MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR WINTERFEST 2023!! Join New Student and Transition Programs on Thursday, February 2nd, from 5 – 8 p.m. to connect and have fun with:. Virtual Reality Painting and Valentine’s Day crafts with the Makerspace. MarioKart & board games. A cornhole tournament.
Gymnastics Competes at Brockport Tri-Meet on Saturday
BROCKPORT, N.Y. – — The Ithaca College gymnastics team competed in its second straight tri-meet of the season, this time at Brockport with Springfield. IC finished third overall with 186.025, while Springfield was a point ahead in second and Brockport won with 190.925. Ithaca began the meet on...
Learn Science Writing for WI Credit
The Department of Writing invites students to enroll in Science Writing (WRTG-31400-01, CRN 41115): 1:10 PM Tuesday, Thursday (Smiddy 114). This advanced expository course (designated Writing Intensive for the College’s Integrative Core Curriculum) teaches journalistic and literary scientific writing for general and specialized periodicals. Students learn to communicate scientific facts and theories to professional and sophisticated lay readers through description, analogy, narrative, and argument. The course also discusses the technical and scholarly conventions of formal scientific writing, such as research proposals, publishing formats, and APA and CSE citation. Class readings include major humanistic essays from the history of science and articles and features from contemporary popular and scientific publications.
Sad News- Passing of Tim Burdick
It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the recent passing of Tim Burdick, who lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 25th. Tim was a Facilities Electrician and a dedicated member of the Ithaca College community since May of 2007. Tim was a great electrician, colleague, friend, and most of all a dedicated family man. The Burdick family will always be a special part of the Ithaca College community, not only for Tim's years of service, but the fact that two of his three kids are Ithaca College Alumni. Please keep Tim's co-workers, friends and family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
No Bull: COW Starts Today!!
It all starts today!! Be sure to register for an event, or several of them, and if it's a last minute decision, just drop in! The Career & Internship Fair is tomorrow, so be sure to come by and walk through to meet with people from more than 80 companies who are here to talk to YOU!
No. 15 Ithaca Wrestling Takes Down No. 8 TCNJ
EWING, N.J. – The Ithaca College wrestling squad traveled to the notoriously tough wrestling state of New Jersey for their third consecutive ranked dual meet. The College of New Jersey came into this weekend ranked as the No. 8 dual team in the country with seven individually ranked wrestlers. The Ithaca Bombers came in ranked No. 15 after their upset of previously No. 13 Ohio Northern. For this recap, the D3Wrestle Individual rankings will be used as they are the most recently updated.
