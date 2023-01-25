It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the recent passing of Tim Burdick, who lost his battle with cancer on Wednesday, January 25th. Tim was a Facilities Electrician and a dedicated member of the Ithaca College community since May of 2007. Tim was a great electrician, colleague, friend, and most of all a dedicated family man. The Burdick family will always be a special part of the Ithaca College community, not only for Tim's years of service, but the fact that two of his three kids are Ithaca College Alumni. Please keep Tim's co-workers, friends and family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO