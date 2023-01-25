Read full article on original website
yourfortdodge.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested Following String of Burglaries in Webster County
Webster County Detectives have arrested a Fort Dodge man wanted for back to back burglaries after finding stolen property and illegal narcotics during a search warrant at a home in Stratford. 44 year old Michael Ackerson was taken into custody after a full scale investigation by members of the Webster...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Greene County district court, week ending Jan. 27
In Greene County district court Curtis Patrick Carr, 49, of Sioux City was sentenced Jan. 27 to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a charge of theft- second degree. The prison term was suspended. H was fined $1,025 with a $153.75 surcharge; both were suspended. Carr also pleaded guilty to a charge of criminal mischief- fourth degree, amended from criminal mischief- third degree. He was sentenced to 71 days in jail, concurrent to sentences in Story, Polk and Dallas counties. The Greene County jail term was suspended. He was fined $430 with a $64.50 surcharge. Carr must pay restitution not to exceed $1,000 for his court appointed attorney’s fee and $287.38 court costs. A charge of burglary- third degree was dismissed. (Sentencing: Honorable Joseph B. McCarville)
greenecountynewsonline.com
Sheriff’s report
Following are excerpts of activity reported by the Greene County sheriff’s office:. Thursday, Jan. 26: At 4:29 am a deputy investigated a burglary in the 1200 block of Head St in Churdan. Wednesday, Jan. 25: At 1:35 pm a deputy assisted a motorist in the ditch on Highway 4...
theperrynews.com
Waukee woman allegedly brains roommate with gumball machine
A Waukee woman was arrested Wednesday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with a Jan. 6 incident in which she allegedly assaulted her roommate in their Waukee apartment. Rosemary Denise Abrams, 21, of 1255 S.E. University Ave., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness.
more1049.com
Two Area Traffic Stops Result in Drug Charges
Northwest Iowa (KICD)– Two men have been charged with various drug offenses following separate traffic stops. The first stop came on the afternoon of January 14th when the Pocahontas County Sheriff’s Office stopped a pickup about three miles south of Pocahontas where 30-year-old Cory Northup of Independence, Missouri was charged with possession of a controlled substance and for allegedly carrying a dangerous weapon as an ineligible person.
kqradio.com
Fort Dodge Police investigate another harassment incident at the Middle School on Wednesday,
Wednesday marked the second straight day that Fort Dodge Police were summoned to an incident at the Middle School. A school resource officer was notified by administration that a student inside the school had made statements to other students that he had a firearm inside the school. The staff of the school advised that they had already located the student that made the statement. The school resource officer and the Fort Dodge Middle School staff began the investigation. Following the initial investigation and based on information received, there is no credible evidence to suggest that a firearm ever was in the possession of the student in question, nor did a firearm ever make it onto the Fort Dodge Middle School property. At this time there is no reason to believe that the physical safety of any student or staff was ever in danger. As a result of the investigation , a 14 year old male student was arrested on a charge of First Degree Harassment. The juvenile suspect was transported to the Central Iowa Juvenile Detention Center in Eldora with the case being referred to the Webster County Attorney’s Office and Juvenile Court Services for further action. Fort Dodge Police continue with the investigation.
iheart.com
Ankeny Police Trying to Identify Suspects in Recent Theft
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects believed to be involved in a recent theft. Police say the two were involved in the theft of computer and gaming equipment at a local retailer. The two are believed to be driving an older, white Jeep Cherokee. Anyone with information on the identities or whereabouts of the two suspects is asked to contact Officer Weitl by phone at 515-289-5240 or by email at kweitl@ankenyiowa.gov referencing case number 23-000291.
theperrynews.com
Dexter woman allegedly assaults Dexter man in the home
A Dexter woman was arrested Sunday after allegedly assaulting a Dexter man in the home. Holly Ann Russell, 38, of 322 Barton St., Dexter, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 5 p.m. in the 300 block of Barton Street in Dexter,...
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged after threatening attorney online
FORT DODGE, Iowa — A Fort Dodge man who allegedly posted threatening messages on Facebook about an attorney is facing a new charge. Jeffery Goebel is charged with disorderly conduct and the threat of terrorism. The Webster County Attorney's Office provided screenshots of posts made by Goebel. The posts...
yourfortdodge.com
Inmate Claims Abuse of Power by Webster County Detective Under Investigation
The DCI has been investigating a Webster County Detective since October 2022 and although he has been put on administrative leave, no charges have been filed and additional information has not been disclosed. Webster County Sheriff’s Detective Tom Steck was put on administrative leave in November. When an officer...
KCCI.com
Police: Student found with a gun at Des Moines school arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have arrested a student at East High School. Police said Tuesday they confiscated a gun from the student and made an arrest without incident. According to police, the student brought the gun into the school before being confronted by authorities. East High...
who13.com
13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance
Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and criminal gang participation at the Polk County Jail on January 24, 2023. 13Raw: Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance. Preston Walls makes initial jail court appearance on two charges of murder,...
weareiowa.com
Two Fort Dodge students charged for gun threats
Police investigated and found that neither student actually had a gun in their possession. As far as we know, these incidents are not related.
greenecountynewsonline.com
Supervisors adopt building and grounds policy
The Greene County board of supervisors met Jan. 23 and 26 to continue discussion of previous issues including funding for emergency communications towers and equipment, 28E agreements with non-profits in the county, the proposed Courthouse Building and Grounds policy, and the county’s possible withdrawal from the Western Iowa Workforce consortium.
KCCI.com
Child sent to hospital after falling from ceiling tile at Des Moines elementary school
DES MOINES, Iowa — A boy was sent to the hospital after falling from a ceiling tile at Windsor Elementary School in Des Moines. A KCCI photojournalist saw EMS, fire and police bringing the child out of the school on a stretcher just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. Des Moines...
greenecountynewsonline.com
Jeff council hoping for housing development near HyVee
The Jefferson city council hopes a developer will build upscale housing on N. Wilson Ave southeast of HyVee. The council at its Jan. 24 meeting approved the purchase of an abandoned house at 105 E. Adams St at a cost of $25,000. Cost to raze the house will be $10-$12,000, not including any necessary asbestos abatement, city building/zoning officer Chad Stevens said.
RAGBRAI 2023 route guesses and most common cities
Data: RAGBRAI; Map: Axios VisualsSaturday's RAGBRAI route reveal is one of the state's most anticipated announcements, as Iowans prepare to don their spandex again and voyage across the state on two wheels. State of play: We asked you recently for guesses on this year's route — and you all most certainly believe Des Moines will return as an overnight town again for the first time in a decade.The majority of guesses are that the route starts at Sioux City, then goes to Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Ames, Des Moines, Grinnell, Iowa City and ends in Davenport.🤔 Our guess: We've been a bit nosy ourselves in trying to figure out the big route.The only hint we've found is a 2013 photo uploaded by the Register to its public photo service site on Jan. 25 with the caption, "RAGBRAI last visited Des Moines in 2013."What's next: Attend Saturday's announcement party for $50 or watch on Facebook between 8-8:30pm to learn the route.
KCCI.com
Iowa OSHA investigating after contractor dies in accident at Adventureland
ALTOONA, Iowa — Iowa OSHA is investigating after a contractor died in an accident at Adventureland amusement park in Altoona. A spokesperson for the family of 20-year-old Zachary Alesky said he was carrying a steel beam when he slipped on ice, and the beam came down and crushed his chest.
Two Dead After Iowa School Shooting
**UPDATE** Unfortunately, CBS News reports two of the victims have died at the hospital. Senator Chuck Grassley expressed his thoughts on Twitter. It's the most frightening thing imaginable for anyone with a child or children in school, the news of a school shooting. Unfortunately, that's the news coming from Iowa's capital city today.
Winter Weather Advisory Saturday for Carroll and Crawford Counties
(Des Moines) A relatively narrow area of moderate to heavy snowfall is expected to develop over portions of central into northern Iowa Friday night into Saturday . Carroll and Crawford Counties are on the southern edge of a Winter Weather Advisory from Midnight tonight to 9:00 p.m. on Saturday. Southwest Iowa is NOT included in the Advisory.
