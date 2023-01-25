Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
Related
Kentucky Offers No. 3 QB in 2024 Class; Hosting Pair of Top-Ranked 2025 Signal-Callers This Weekend
Liam Coen is back in the saddle as Kentucky football's offensive coordinator. The NFL-level quarterbacks coach is quickly building quite the list of signal-caller's he's had the pleasure of working alongside. From Jared Goff, to Matthew Stafford, with future first-round draft pick Will Levis ...
Kentucky Basketball: Looking back at the Wildcats career of Doron Lamb
When having a conversation about the top three-point shooters to play for Kentucky basketball under head coach John Calipari, Doron Lamb is a name that should certainly come up. A two-year impact player who helped lead the Wildcats to a national championship, here is a look back at the career of Lamb at Kentucky.
College Basketball Odds: Kansas vs. Kentucky prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/28/2023
Blue-blood programs clash as the SEC/Big 12 Challenge continues Saturday night. Watch as the No. 9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-4) take on the rival Kentucky Wildcats (14-6) in a battle for bragging rights. Coverage will be live on ESPN. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Kansas-Kentucky prediction and pick.
Kentucky working to pick up the pace
LEXINGTON - As Kentucky looks to continue building upon a four-game winning streak, it is also looking to pick up the pace on the offensive end. In its win over Vanderbilt Tuesday, John Calipari pulled starting point guard Cason Wallace in favor of senior Sahvir Wheeler to push the pace and the senior immediately sped up the Wildcat offense.
Ray Davis Not Looking to Follow Former Kentucky Running Back's Footsteps
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Of all seven of Kentucky football's transfer additions for the 2023 season, former Vanderbilt running back Ray Davis may have the biggest shoes to fill. The Chris Rodriguez era is finally over at UK. The power-runner was a fixture in the Wildcats' offense from 2018-22, ...
247Sports
Notebook: Bill Self provides injury updates, talks Big 12/SEC Challenge and more
<div id="embedVideoContainer_11590867" class="embedVideo viaAdd" data-values="id=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30&channel=videos&key=11590867&pcid=f843dc85-dca3-4fd9-8e41-eee5a38fcf30"></div><p class="p1">Kansas and Kentucky are set to meet in Lexington, Kent. On Saturday as a part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. KU boasts a 5-4 record in the challenge but the Jayhawks have lost three of their last four games in the yearly event. KU’s last win in the Big 12/SEC Challenge came in 2020, when KU beat Tennessee at home. KU is 2-2 against Kentucky in the challenge.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Although this year’s game won’t involve the two programs with the same ranking (KU enters the contest ranked No. 9 and Kentucky is not ranked), it does involve the two most winningest teams in men’s college basketball history. And, as has become a tradition in recent years during the lead-up to the yearly event, <b><a href="//247sports.com/Coach/Bill-Self-1479" target="_blank">Bill Self</a></b> has made it known he wished it came at a different point in the season.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“I don't want to downplay any game,” Self began. “But the Big 12/SEC Challenge is great because it's a day where our leagues get all the attention across America. But from a play in the coaching standpoint, it can't come at a worse time.”</p><p class="p1">Big 12 play was just getting into full swing earlier this week and the Jayhawks are looking to set things right in the conference after they dropped three straight games to conference foes. Now, they have to prepare for a non-conference game that won’t impact KU’s standing in the conference, but will have the chance to further impact KU’s momentum.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">Self views Saturday’s contest in a different classification than the 18 conference games.<span class="Apple-converted-space"> </span></p><p class="p1">“To me, this game, the way it's panned out because both leagues are so good and everything, it's a seed line game,” Self said. “And it's two blue bloods playing against each other and two winningest programs. And that's important, but I guarantee both of us feel that, ‘Well, I don't want anything to happen in this game that would affect us negatively next week.’ That's the way we feel about this game even though it's a big game. We'll approach it that way, but this game will not have any impact on what is most important, which is your second season, and that includes your conference where this one game is part of your first season, and it's not quite as important as your second season. At least that's the way I see it, and I'm sure Cal does as well.”</p>
Kentucky Kernel
No.10 Kentucky outlasts No.13 Alabama, sets new program record
No.10 Kentucky (4-2) set a new program record when it defeated No.13 Alabama (2-2) 197.825 – 197.375 in its first home meet inside Memorial Coliseum, scoring season highs on all four events. Kentucky started out behind after the first rotation of vault despite all six gymnasts scoring above 9.800,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas: ESPN experts predict winner, final score
Kentucky vs. Kansas is shaping up to be one of the marquee matchups of the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Wildcats are hosting KU in this matchup as they look to secure a key nonconference victory for their NCAA Tournament résumé. Kentucky needs to pull off the win to stay off the bubble, according to ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
wymt.com
Pikeville’s Carson Wright commits to Kentucky
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Carson Wright has committed to the University of Kentucky, the linebacker announced on social media Thursday. The three-time state champion led the Panthers in total tackles, solo tackles and tackles for loss this past season. Wright had the third-most sacks on the team.
wymt.com
Pikeville beats Danville to move on to All “A” Semifinals
RICHMOND, Ky. (WYMT) - The Panthers were dominant from start to finish. Pikeville cruised past Danville 61-38 to move on to the Girls All “A” State Semifinals. “I’m always talking about our defense and our pressure and how we have to come out understanding personnel,” said Pikeville head girls basketball coach Kristy Orem. “You know right now you’re getting to that point in the game like we know we want to defend then you got to know the personnel and for us, it was a key we didn’t let (Samantha Bottom) get any three’s and we know where she was on those baseline three’s and that we were able to guard (Love Mays) and off of the dribble because off the bounce she gets downhill really well and we knew that was important so for us to get out and get the good start that we had obviously was a help.”
fox56news.com
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER) – Maybe you’ve gone to the same restaurant for every special occasion over the last decade. Perhaps your favorite spot shut its doors during the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe you’re just on the lookout for a new dining experience to celebrate a birthday or anniversary. Whether you’re trying to find your way out of a restaurant rut, just moved to your city, or simply want to try somewhere new for your next celebration, finding a new favorite spot can be challenging.
lanereport.com
Luther Deaton, Ray Daniels recognized with awards at Commerce Lexington annual event
LEXINGTON, Ky. — For the 141st year in its history, Commerce Lexington convened the area’s business community for a night of celebration and recognition on January 26 at An Evening With Commerce Lexington presented by Fifth Third Bank. Participants enjoyed great music and food, networking with colleagues and...
WKYT 27
Multiple crashes close parts of I-75 in central Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A series of crashes caused major backups on sections of I-75 in central Kentucky. The little bit of snow we got Friday morning was just enough to create some icy spots, especially on the interstate. Early Friday morning, Lexington Police were detouring drivers off of I-75...
fox56news.com
Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, AG Cameron with lowest margin
A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Poll: Gov. Beshear holds lead over GOP candidates, …. A new poll released Thursday morning indicated Gov. Andy Beshear holds a significant lead over every major Republican challenger. Soccer stadium zoning...
Buffalo Trace celebrates milestone with ‘bourbon lover’s paradise’ sweepstakes
Buffalo Trace is celebrating its eight millionth barrel filled with the chance to spend the night at its "ultra-private" guest house.
lanereport.com
Peoples Exchange Bank welcomes Allen Johnson
WINCHESTER, Ky. — Peoples Exchange Bank is pleased to welcome Allen Johnson as Senior Vice PresidentCommercial Lending. With nearly 20 years of experience, including commercial, residential and consumer lending as well as 8 years as a Market President, Allen has worked with his clients to find the right lending program to meet their needs.
Steel plant to expand with $244 million investment in Ky.
A Kentucky stainless steel plant is spending $244 million to expand its facility in Carroll County, one of several economic development projects announced by Gov. Andy Beshear this week.
lanereport.com
KY Association of Highway Contractors announces 2023 officers and directors
— The Kentucky Association of Highway Contractors, Inc. (KAHC) recently elected new officers and directors for the 2023 year that began at its annual business meeting on January 19, 2023. The 2023 officers of KAHC are as follows:. CHAIRPERSON, Mr. Jeff Monohan, President, The Allen Company, Inc., Lexington, KY. VICE-CHAIRPERSON,...
wbontv.com
Richmond goes with Rumpke as new waste service provider, with business services beginning soon
The City of Richmond has selected Rumpke Waste & Recycling as its new waste services provider. Transition to the new services will take place in two phases. Starting March 1, Rumpke will provide all Richmond businesses with waste collection service. Residential service will begin January 1, 2024. Richmond’s City Manager...
smileypete.com
Upscale Italian restaurant opening in Versailles
It's almost time to “mangia, mangia!” as a new Italian restaurant in Versailles is nearing the finish line. Vallozzi’s, an upscale Italian restaurant that until now has only had locations in Pittsburgh and Greensburg, Pennsylvania, was announced last year as a new downtown Versailles addition for the fall. However, Jon and Kelly Rabinowitz with Amsden Properties LLC, an investor group in this and other local ventures, said more time was needed to do it right.
Comments / 0