Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Texas Town is Regarded as One of the Most Haunted Places on EarthTravel MavenSpring, TX
Black teen's body found hanging on a tree outside elementary school—no foul play.San HeraldHouston, TX
A Review of the British Depot: The Go-To Place for Authentic British FoodsB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
Discovering a hidden gem: A review of Harvest Kitchen and Bakery’s exceptional food, atmosphere and staffB.R. ShenoyKaty, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
Man arrested in McDonald's drive-thru after allegedly waving gun at someone in NW Houston
Authorities said the man, who has road rage criminal history, was found still waiting for his order at the fast-food drive-thru before getting pulled over for allegedly tailgating and waving a gun at someone.
news4sanantonio.com
Car crashes through signs and telephone pole, splitting it in half
HOUSTON — A driver crashed through several signs and a wood power pole and caused it to split in half Saturday. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. off of Studewood Street on Houston's Central North Side. The driver was headed southbound on Studewood...
HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston
HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
'She's my baby' | Alief woman hoping burglar returns stolen 14-year-old dog
HOUSTON — It's a helpless thought... a burglar stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of your belongings and livelihood and then taking your dog on the way out. Well, that's exactly what Alief resident Alexandra Medellin said happened to her Thursday evening - all as she watched it unfold while on the phone with police.
fox26houston.com
Houston cold case: Man charged with murder in 2009 stabbing of Domitila Alvarez
HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
fox26houston.com
Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston
HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store
The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
coveringkaty.com
Another restaurant burglary in Katy
KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
Wild road rage incident caught on dashcam in Willowbrook area
Video shows the suspect exiting a Honda Accord with Mississippi license plates before he appears to slap the driver parked behind him.
fox26houston.com
Video Released of beating death of Tyre Nichols
A horrible video shows in former Memphis Police Officers' eyes - Tyre Nichols life didn't mean crap. There were kicks to the head, multiple punches to the face, tasers, pepper spray or mace, and body blows with a metal extended baton. To talk about this is Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, president of the Harris county Afro-American Sheriff's Deputies League Smokie Phillips, Judge Mike Fields, and criminal defense attorney Oliver Brown.
Motorcyclist thrown from bike in deadly crash on inbound Southwest Freeway at West Loop
Authorities spent more than four hours investigating and then clearing a motorcycle crash on Thursday night.
Sugar Land man charged with murder, accused of stabbing man to death while he was fishing in Galveston
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 39-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the stabbing death of a 73-year-old man who was fishing in Galveston earlier this month. Editor's note: The videos attached to this article are from previous reports. According to the Galveston Police Department, Albert Titov was...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Cleanup continues in Pasadena, man accused of killing father found mentally incompentent, free meal giveaway
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. The cleanup continues in Deer Park, Pasadena and surrounding neighborhoods. Most Pasadena ISD schools are reopening Friday, but Deer Park ISD is staying closed. That city is now waiving permit fees for...
Man and woman who split last year found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Montrose, HPD says
The woman's coworkers grew concerned because she was supposed to come back to work but never did. Investigators said the man had a gun near his body and a gun holster in his waistband.
fox26houston.com
14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital murder in death of 18-year-old
HOUSTON - Two juveniles have been placed in custody and charged after the death of an 18-year-old on Jan. 21. According to Harris County Sheriff's Office, a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody for shooting and killing Christoper Aguilar, 18. Units reportedly responded to a home in west Houston...
fox26houston.com
Van Buran Street: Houston police investigating murder/suicide
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a murder/suicide on Wednesday evening. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Van Buran Street just after 8:15 p.m. According to police, officers responded to a check welfare call after it was reported...
Body found in southeast Houston identified as missing woman, Leslie Obi, medical examiner says
Leslie Obi's death was ruled a homicide a week after investigators said they didn't have evidence that lead them to believe foul play was a factor in her disappearance.
theleadernews.com
Heights UPS delivery driver earns national safety honor
If they have lived or worked in the Heights at any time over the last couple of decades, chances are that residents have had packages delivered to them by United Parcel Service driver Ron Broussard. And there’s also zero chance that any incidents occurring with area delivery drivers have involved Broussard.
fox26houston.com
Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi
HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
fox26houston.com
Residents of Southeast Houston apartment complex damaged by tornado cannot access their belongings
HOUSTON - Hundreds of residents at one Southeast Houston apartment complex are having to start all over after the powerful tornado destroyed everything, but they can't access the property and getting mixed answers from the property manager. Adriana Medina is trying to gather things from her unit at Beamer Place...
Comments / 2