ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news4sanantonio.com

Car crashes through signs and telephone pole, splitting it in half

HOUSTON — A driver crashed through several signs and a wood power pole and caused it to split in half Saturday. According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 1:30 a.m. off of Studewood Street on Houston's Central North Side. The driver was headed southbound on Studewood...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

HPD: Shooter on the run after killing man in NE Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police said a man was shot and killed Thursday on the northeast side. They said the man was found dead on West Little York Road near the Hardy Toll Road. It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured. According to...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston cold case: Man charged with murder in 2009 stabbing of Domitila Alvarez

HOUSTON - Houston police say a cold case been solved more than 13 years after a woman was stabbed to death at her family’s business. Jorge Trevino Cardenas, 50, has been charged with murder for the deadly stabbing on April 24, 2009, police announced Friday. Authorities say he is currently serving a sentence for an unrelated crime.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man chased around Sam's Club parking lot with crowbar in north Houston

HOUSTON - A man was arrested on Wednesday after assaulting a man in a Sam's Club parking lot. On Wednesday around 5 p.m., deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 300 block of E. Richey Road in north Houston about a disturbance. SUGGESTED: 14-year-old, 16-year-old charged with capital...
HOUSTON, TX
Shine My Crown

65-Year-Old Woman Put in Chokehold for Finding $50 in Houston Store

The city of Houston has come to a standstill after a 65-year-old woman was locked in a store and was told she could not leave after she found a $50 bill on the floor. “There is no reason, why as of Monday morning, no one is under arrest for what happened to sister Betty,” said community activist Quanell X who stood alongside fellow activist Dr. Candice Matthews, Sister Betty and her family at a press conference Monday.
HOUSTON, TX
coveringkaty.com

Another restaurant burglary in Katy

KATY, TX (Covering Katy News) - A burglar broke the glass on the front door of Victoria's Mexican Grill and Bar early Wednesday morning in what appears to be a failed attempt to find money. It was the second time in consecutive nights that a food establishment was targeted along...
KATY, TX
fox26houston.com

Video Released of beating death of Tyre Nichols

A horrible video shows in former Memphis Police Officers' eyes - Tyre Nichols life didn't mean crap. There were kicks to the head, multiple punches to the face, tasers, pepper spray or mace, and body blows with a metal extended baton. To talk about this is Houston NAACP President Bishop James Dixon, president of the Harris county Afro-American Sheriff's Deputies League Smokie Phillips, Judge Mike Fields, and criminal defense attorney Oliver Brown.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Van Buran Street: Houston police investigating murder/suicide

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating following a murder/suicide on Wednesday evening. Details are limited, but Houston police said the incident occurred on the 1000 block of Van Buran Street just after 8:15 p.m. According to police, officers responded to a check welfare call after it was reported...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Heights UPS delivery driver earns national safety honor

If they have lived or worked in the Heights at any time over the last couple of decades, chances are that residents have had packages delivered to them by United Parcel Service driver Ron Broussard. And there’s also zero chance that any incidents occurring with area delivery drivers have involved Broussard.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Woman's body found in SE Houston woods confirmed to be Leslie Obi

HOUSTON - In a shocking discovery of a woman's body found in the southeast Houston woods, authorities have now confirmed her identity. PREVIOUS: Police investigating woman's body found in woods of SE Houston where Leslie Obi went missing. Scarce details were shared, as it's an active investigation, but Harris County...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy