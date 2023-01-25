Read full article on original website
Suspect in attempted kidnapping near Fairfield school arrested
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A man suspected of attempting to kidnap a child in Fairfield has been arrested, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department. Ronald McKinney, 61, of Vallejo is a high-risk sex offender currently on parole, and he had an outstanding parole violation warrant when he was arrested. He was then […]
Five arrested in connection to 27 robberies in Hayward
HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) -- Five people were arrested after police connected them to 27 different robberies across the Bay Area, according to the Hayward Police Department.
Lamborghini driver accused of DUI after fiery overnight crash in Petaluma
PETALUMA – A driver in a Lamborghini sports car was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a fiery crash in Petaluma early Friday morning.According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to a traffic collision in the area of Casa Grande Road and Ely Boulevard South around 12:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a lime green Lamborghini overturned and fully engulfed in flames. Several other nearby parked vehicles also sustained major damage.Police said an investigation determined that the sports car was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control at a nearby roundabout before striking the parked vehicles.Officers also...
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Police Arrest Man After Finding Stolen Handgun
A 21-year-old man has been arrested by Santa Rosa police for possessing a stolen handgun. On Tuesday afternoon, police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1900 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They responded and found the suspect, Nathan Wheeler, on foot. The loaded handgun was not found immediately on Wheeler’s person but in a nearby backpack that had information indicating it belonged to Wheeler. A records check on the firearm revealed the gun was reported stolen from out of state. Wheeler was arrested for the charges related to carrying a stolen and concealable firearm in public.
Fire causes $200,000 in damages to Santa Rosa home
A Santa Rosa home suffered hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages on Friday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
ksro.com
Homeless Man Who Caught on Fire in Santa Rosa Identified
The Sonoma County Coroner has identified a man who died after catching on fire last week. Fifty-four-year-old Christopher Mardirosian was a homeless person who mainly lived on the streets of Santa Rosa. He was found dead after flames were reported behind a business last Saturday morning. Police believe Mardirosian was using a lighter to do narcotics, perhaps fentanyl, when he passed out after ingesting the drugs. Police found a flammable gel in a bag next to the man’s body, and believe that may have helped the flames spread.
contracosta.news
Contra Costa County Police Department Statements on Tyre Nichols
The following are statements released by police departments in Contra Costa County in the aftermath of the video released of the killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. Just as we have made so much progress to mend relations with our community after the senseless killing of George Floyd, we are now impacted yet again by the actions of now former police officers thousands of miles away. I share in shock and disgust with our community over the inhumane killing of Tyre Nichols in Memphis Tennessee. What I saw in the video released yesterday is not only contrary to the mission of law enforcement officers to preserve life but goes against basic human values.
Driver involved in crash on Interstate 80 in Richmond hit and killed by another car
RICHMOND -- The driver of a car involved in a collision on eastbound Interstate 80 late Wednesday in Richmond was then struck by a car in the westbound lanes, according to a California Highway Patrol officer.Initial investigation indicates a Mercedes was traveling at an unsafe speed when it rear-ended a Honda in the eastbound lanes and overturned, according to the CHP. Investigators are not yet certain how the driver of the Mercedes -- who died at the scene -- wound up in the westbound lanes where he was struck by a Nissan. Officers responded to reports just before 10:30 p.m. of a collision involving multiple vehicles on the eastbound highway at the off-ramp of the high-occupancy vehicle lane at East Richmond Parkway. The highway wound up being closed in both directions for just under two hours. The CHP contacted the coroner soon after arrival and issued a SigAlert at 10:55 p.m. closing the entire highway. The CHP reopened the eastbound lanes at 11:54 p.m. and the westbound lanes at 12:22 a.m.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
sfstandard.com
Young Woman Jailed in Killing of 65-Year-Old Man Near Golden Gate Park
A young woman was arrested on suspicion of killing a 65-year-old man who was found bleeding out near Golden Gate Park almost a year and a half ago, authorities said. Just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2021, police responded to Haight and Shrader streets after a report of a person bleeding on the ground, the San Francisco Police Department said.
KTVU FOX 2
Dog owner arrested for beating pit bull mix in San Pablo; drugs and firearms found
SAN PABLO, Calif. - A dog owner accused of animal cruelty is in jail after neighbors captured videos of his pit bull mix being beaten on several occasions, investigators said. The calls to Contra Costa County Animal Services began Monday from Montoya Garden Apartments in San Pablo. Residents reported seeing blood, hearing a dog cry out, and witnessing a man severely beating his dog several times.
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police Conducting DUI Patrol on Friday
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 26, 2023) — Additional officers from the Concord Police Department will go out on patrol 1/27/23 from 8:00 PM to 2:00 AM. They will look for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The Concord Police Department remains committed to keeping the...
Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone
ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
Oakland school mass shooting case remains unsolved, police release video
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — In the wake of a mass shooting targeting an Oakland music video crew earlier this week, police are calling attention to a 2022 mass shooting that targeted students and still remains unsolved. No arrests have been made in either of Oakland’s two mass shootings. On Wednesday, the Oakland Police Department released […]
thesfnews.com
Meredith Decher Arrested For Haight Street Homicide
SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested a suspect connected to a fatal stabbing in September 2021. The SFPD reported that on September 8, 2021, at approximately 6:03 a.m., officers from Park Station responded to the area of Haight and Shrader Streets for a person bleeding on the ground. Officers arrived on scene and found a male suffering from possible stab wounds. Officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene that transported the male to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died. The name of the suspect was not disclosed by the SFPD.
Driver injured after car flips over on I-280 near South SF
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — One driver is injured after a car flipped over on I-280 Friday morning near South San Francisco, California Highway Patrol (CHP) confirmed to KRON4. The car was overturned after a three-car collision around 10 a.m. on the northbound lanes of the highway, according to CHP Officer Mark Andrews. The […]
5 suspects arrested in Campbell camera shop robbery, shooting
CAMPBELL -- Five suspects who robbed a Campbell camera shop and wounded a clerk have been arrested in Oakland, authorities announced Thursday morning.With help of Oakland police, 22-year-old Orlando Oliva, 22-year-old Paris Williams, 23-year-old Darrin Bedford, 23-year-old Kenneth Martin and 21-year-old Freddy McCardie were detained in the Santa Clara County main jail on charges of attempted murder, robbery with firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy. The case began at approximately 10:57 a.m. when Campbell police received reports of an ongoing armed robbery at San Jose Camera, located at 1600 S. Winchester Blvd. Five male suspects brandished firearms as they stole thousands of...
Antioch patrol officer under investigation resigns
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – While a joint FBI and District Attorney investigation looms over a group of patrol officers in Antioch, the mayor and police chief say recruiting for the short-staffed department has improved in recent months. By the end of January, in a continued effort to build trust with the community while officers in […]
