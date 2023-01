Staff, student leaders and trainees of the Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), a project of the Marshall University Center of Excellence for Recovery, will present at the 19th Prevention Day of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration on Monday, Jan. 30, in National Harbor, Maryland. This is happening in conjunction with the Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America’s 33rd annual National Leadership Forum.

HUNTINGTON, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO