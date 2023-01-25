Paul M. Bartness, 81, of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holton Manor of Elkhorn, WI. Paul was born on July 28, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Theodore and Mary (Winiecki) Bartness. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Messmer High School in 1959. Paul married the love of his life, Phyllis Brzezinski on November 11, 1967 and the two would go on to enjoy 49 years together until Phyllis’ passing in 2016. Paul worked as a laborer building electrical transformers for the majority of his working career. He loved his job and enjoyed working hard and providing for his family. Paul was never afraid of work or being busy. When he wasn’t at his day job, he was hunting, fishing, golfing, roofing, painting or any other activity he could think of. He was at his best when he was busy and around people. Paul loved to be social and he had a quick wit and sarcastic personality. He truly was a people person and was fun to be around. Paul was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He also was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and rose to the rank of 4th degree. For leisure, Paul greatly enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin with Phyllis at their mobile home. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.

PALMYRA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO