Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Girls Fall to Fort by Two, Host Youth Night Tonight
The Whippets fell two points short against Fort Atkinson Thursday night, January 26. Fort got a jump offensively early in the game up 11-2, but Danielle DePorter hit a 3 to kick start our offense. Calli Grosinske followed with 2 back to back 3’s to tie up the game at 11. From there it was a battle back and forth with the Whippets down at half 24-29.
Obituary: Paul M. Bartness, 81, of Palmyra
Paul M. Bartness, 81, of Palmyra, WI passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at Holton Manor of Elkhorn, WI. Paul was born on July 28, 1941 in Milwaukee, WI the son of Theodore and Mary (Winiecki) Bartness. He grew up in the Milwaukee area and graduated from Messmer High School in 1959. Paul married the love of his life, Phyllis Brzezinski on November 11, 1967 and the two would go on to enjoy 49 years together until Phyllis’ passing in 2016. Paul worked as a laborer building electrical transformers for the majority of his working career. He loved his job and enjoyed working hard and providing for his family. Paul was never afraid of work or being busy. When he wasn’t at his day job, he was hunting, fishing, golfing, roofing, painting or any other activity he could think of. He was at his best when he was busy and around people. Paul loved to be social and he had a quick wit and sarcastic personality. He truly was a people person and was fun to be around. Paul was a long-time member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He also was a dedicated member of the Knights of Columbus and rose to the rank of 4th degree. For leisure, Paul greatly enjoyed spending time in northern Wisconsin with Phyllis at their mobile home. Paul was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend and he will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.
Sports Journalist Kevin Blackistone to Speak at UW-W Feb. 2 Regarding Documentary “Imagining the Indian: The Fight Against Native American Mascoting” Shown Feb. 1
Editor’s Note: The following was provided by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater College of Arts and Communication. The College of Arts and Communication at UW-Whitewater announces the residency of sports journalist Kevin Blackistone to take place Feb. 1 and 2 with events open to the public. Blackistone is a longtime national sports columnist now at The Washington Post, a panelist on ESPN’s “Around the Horn,” and a contributor to National Public Radio.
Weather Service: 2-4″ more snow expected through Saturday night
According to a National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Weather Forecast Office release at 6:40 p.m. on Saturday, “Snow continues to stream in from the south and west bringing with it another round of accumulations. Snowfall rates around 0.5 to 1.0 inches per hour are expected at times with visibility of a mile or less. Snow will gradually end from west to east late tonight into Sunday morning.” Snow in the Whitewater area is still expected to end between 6-8 a.m. on Sunday.
This Week’s City & School Board Meetings
Whitewater Unified School District School Board – Special Meeting – Monday @ 7:00 p.m. Agenda (click on “meetings” in upper right corner): Create and Assign Members to WAC Negotiations Ad Hoc Committee, followed by closed session to discuss negotiations for Whitewater Aquatic & Fitness Center agreements.
LWV Hosts WUSD School Board Candidate Forum This Morning
Editor’s note: The following announcement was provided by the League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area. The League of Women Voters-Whitewater Area kindly invites community members to attend the Whitewater Unified School District (WUSD) school board candidate forum on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. The forum is in person and will be held in the City of Whitewater Council Chambers, located on the first floor of City Hall, 312 W Whitewater Street, Whitewater.
Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder Program
Editor’s note: The following news release was received from the ADRC of Walworth County. ADRC of Walworth County Offers Mind over Matter Program Aimed at Reducing Incontinence in Women Over 50. Half of all women age 50 or older will experience incontinence at some point in. their lives. The...
Artist Inspired by Harlem Renaissance Exhibit at Roberta’s Art Gallery
Editor’s Note: The following was provided the Roberta’s Art Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. Experience works of art inspired by the unsung artists of the Harlem Renaissance with Jerry Jordan’s exhibit “Life in Light and Shadow” through February 16, with the reception on February 7. His artwork, which consists of oil on canvas, gives a different perspective of African Americans, outside of constant struggle and pain. Most of Jordan’s paintings are about freedom to be who you want to be, and they express how life is full of endless possibilities. Jordan is changing the representation of African Americans with his artwork in the realm of Contemporary Realism.
