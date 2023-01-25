Read full article on original website
Employee at Airport Stole from at Least 70 Passengers – Caught, Thanks to Stolen Headphones
A story about how an employee at an airport stole from at least 70 passengers and was finally caught thanks to a pair of headphones. Here is a story of a ground staff employee at an airport who stole from over 70 passengers and was finally caught, thanks to a modern feature of some headphones.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
‘Everything is fake’: how global crime gangs are using UK shell companies in multi-million pound crypto scams
A woman meets a man online. They flirt. Then, after a few weeks, they begin imagining a future together. Fast forward a few months and one of them has had their heart broken and been defrauded of their life savings. It sounds like a classic romance scam, but it isn’t....
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
GEF Partners invests in MURF Electric Bikes
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (BRAIN) — GEF Capital Partners, a private equity firm, has made an investment in MURF Electric Bikes, a seven-year-old brand with its roots in surf culture. GEF is a spinoff from Global Environment Fund and focuses on investments in "companies that have developed solutions to mitigate...
The Observer view on the UK’s toxic stance on sugar farming
Near the end of 2022, the secretary of state for the environment, Thérèse Coffey, committed the UK to halving the impact of damaging pesticides on the nation’s wildlife and flora by the year 2030. It is a laudable aspiration. Biodiversity in Britain, as across the planet, is in peril as the climate heats up, pollution causes increasing harm to the landscape and alien species spread over the countryside. Considerable care will be needed if we are to protect nature, which is vital to our health, wellbeing and survival, from continued degradation. Limiting the ecological injury of pesticides is an encouraging move.
Bicycle Retailer and Industry News
Rad Power CEO: 'We recognize that we have made mistakes'
SEATTLE (BRAIN) — Rad Power Bikes CEO Phil Molyneux said in an email to customers this week that the company has made mistakes and will learn from them. In the past year, the direct-to-consumer brand had three lawsuits filed against it, including one for a wrongful death of a girl riding as a passenger on one of its bikes.
