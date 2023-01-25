Read full article on original website
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggestTed RiversMadison County, OH
Ohio State and Columbus leadership speak out on death of Tyre Nichols by Memphis policeThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Author of Menacing Letters Terrorizes Entire Town for DecadesZoe DixonCircleville, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Gardiner, Levis score twice as No. 1 Buckeyes prevail 6-2 over Minnesota StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
ccsoh.us
Music Teacher Uses Teaching Skills to Run Professional Football Team
January 27, 2023 -- “When you have a good teacher who tells you you’re good at something, you just do it don’t you? A lot of us take that to heart and make that our careers; that was me.”. Sherwood Middle School music teacher Staci Alkula said...
Distrust of police: Black parents, children have ‘the talk’
DETROIT (AP) — About 50 years ago, Greg Bowens was given “the talk” — sage advice about what young Black people should do and, more importantly, not do when stopped by police in Detroit. But just this month, Tyre Nichols, a Black man, died after police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, stopped, threatened and brutally beat him, even as […]
cwcolumbus.com
Kids pack indoor parks as school districts give students snow day
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Snow days are known as some of the best days for kids with school being out. This year, there are more options for kids on snow days such as indoor trampoline parks. Big Air Trampoline Park in Polaris is one that saw tons of kids jumping around.
On the menu at Columbus-area Death Cafes? Coffee, cake and dying
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Sasha Henry knew she wanted to care for the dying when her late husband’s song choice for his funeral – “Heroes” – was flat-out rejected by her parents-in-law. “‘Absolutely not, David Bowie is the devil,’” the 39-year-old Westgate resident recalled her devout Baptist in-laws saying. “He wasn’t honored, and that crushed […]
Fox 19
Miami University student found dead alongside parents, school says
DUBLIN, Ohio (WXIX) - A Miami University student, his mother and father were found dead inside their home in the Columbus, Ohio suburb of Dublin on Jan. 18, the university said in a statement. Officers responded to the home for well-being check by a friend of one of the residents.
Get out and do something this weekend in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the Chocolate, Wine and Whiskey Festival to Disney On Ice and 614 Restaurant Week, here are things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Sweet Treats Dessert Festival: Jan. 28 Festival-goers can sample treats from more than 20 local bakers, including white chocolate popcorn, cheesecake cups, ice cream, cotton candy […]
NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber’s band Friday Night Live Music hits a high note
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — NBC4 Meteorologist Ben Gelber is receiving attention once again from the central Ohio community, but this time it is not about the weather forecast. A detailed profile of Gelber’s ensemble Friday Night Live Music was shared in Columbus Jewish News. The article highlights the longtime forecaster’s passion for traditional Shabbat music […]
wosu.org
A look at affordable housing in central Ohio
During this hour, we're discussing a round-up of news impacting affordable housing in central Ohio including House Bill 45, the purchase of Copperleaf Apartments by the Columbus Housing Enterprise, and Worthington’s affordable housing bond. Some developers worry Ohio House Bill 45 could raise new barriers to affordable housing projects...
Remembering the Blizzard of January 1978
Columbus and Central Ohio Weather COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — 45 years ago today, Ohio endured one of its worst blizzards in living memory in a winter torm that became known as the “Great Blizzard of 1978.” January 1978 was already an unusually harsh month. A series of moderate snowstorms coupled with subfreezing temperatures from January […]
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
NBC4 Columbus
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County …. Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy's life. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/40eQiNM. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. Overnight Weather Forecast 01-28-2023. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3JjVJoj. Columbus protesters call for justice in Tyre...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
Adam Sandler to perform live in Cincinnati, Columbus
According to Ticketmaster, Sandler will be delivering "his unique brand of comedy and song" recommended only for mature 16+ audiences.
NBC4 Columbus
Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: report
Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the market for longer, according to a housing report by Columbus Realtors. https://nbc4i.co/3Y4tlur. Mortgage rates drop, Columbus home inventory increases: …. Mortgage rates dropped slightly as central Ohio home inventory increased and properties remained on the...
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces additional charges
Baby formula alternatives to end soon as shortage …. The Ohio Department of Health has announced upcoming changes to provisions meant to combat the ongoing infant formula shortage. MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3DnnCIs. Connecting With COSI: Floating Dry Erase Drawings. Storm Team 4's meteorologist Liz McGiffin met up with Alyssa Cassabaum-Smith, scientist at...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
WKRC
Rare soft-tissue cancer treated at The James at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Sarcomas are rare soft-tissue cancers, and retroperitoneal sarcoma is even more rare – which is why treatment expertise is a must. Dr. Valerie Grignol explains what that means and how The James – as one of the largest sarcoma treatment centers in the country – is one of the few hospitals in the nation where such expertise is found.
Columbus Zoo offers ‘penguin-tine’ gift idea for Valentine’s Day
You are able to purchase a penguin video message, which will show a penguin at the zoo receiving a heart that represents your love for the person the video is going to, according to a social media post on the zoo's website.
