texas.gov
Governor Abbott Champions Protecting Unborn At Texas Rally For Life
Governor Greg Abbott today championed the State of Texas’ enduring position as a national leader in protecting the rights of the unborn at the 2023 Texas Rally for Life at the Texas Capitol in Austin. Addressing over a thousand pro-life Texans, the Governor celebrated Texas’ recent landmark pro-life achievements and promised to continue fighting for the lives of children—born and unborn.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Six To Humanities Texas
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Trasa Cobern, Amanda Nobles and April Graham to Humanities Texas with terms set to expire on December 31, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Elizabeth Johnson and Stacey Neal Combest and reappointed Ellen Ramsey with terms set to expire on December 31, 2023. As the state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, Humanities Texas conducts and supports public programs in history, literature, philosophy, and the other humanities disciplines which strengthen Texas communities by cultivating the knowledge and judgment that representative democracy demands of its citizens. Humanities Texas is one of 56 nonprofit state and jurisdictional humanities councils in the United States.
texas.gov
2022-2023 Assignment of Accreditation Statuses
The assignment of district and charter school accreditation statuses is authorized by Texas Education Code (TEC), Chapter 39, Public School System Accountability, and 19 Texas Administrative Code (TAC), Chapter 97, Planning and Accountability, Subchapter EE, Accreditation Status, Standards, and Sanctions. The rules define the accreditation statuses of Accredited, Accredited-Warned, Accredited-Probation, and Not Accredited-Revoked and describe how accreditation statuses are determined and assigned. These rules may be viewed at the Texas Administrative Code link available at https://tea.texas.gov/sites/default/files/ch097ee.pdf, and additional information regarding the assignment of accreditation statuses to districts and charter schools can be found on the Accreditation Status homepage of the Texas Education Agency (TEA or agency) website at http://tea.texas.gov/accredstatus/.
texas.gov
School Safety Standards FAQ Webinar
The Texas Education Agency (TEA) is committed to supporting local school systems in their efforts to improve the safety and security of school facilities for students, staff, and visitors. An important component of preventing school violence is addressing physical factors and facility needs on campuses. This TAA provides additional information related to minimum safety standards for education facilities in Texas.
