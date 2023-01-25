ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huskers Begin Road Trip at Maryland on Saturday

The Nebraska men's basketball team begins a two-game road trip this Saturday, as the Huskers travel to College Park for a matchup with the Maryland Terrapins. Tipoff from the Xfinity Center is set for 3:30 p.m. (CT) and the game will be carried on BTN. It will also be available on the Fox Sports app.
