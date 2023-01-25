Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
gifamilyradio.com
Former Superintendent At GIPS Selected To Lead Iowa School District
The former Superintendent for GIPS has already found her next role as Dr. Tawana Grover was named the Superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community Schools yesterday, a district that oversees 32 schools and serves about 16,000. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the board unanimously hired Grover following a two month...
gifamilyradio.com
UNK Wrestling falls to Grand View
The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team fell to NAIA defending national champion Grand View, 34-3, Friday night in Des Moines. The banged-up Lopers drop to 9-6 while the Vikings improve to 4-1. Earlier this year, GVU saw its 116 dual match win streak snapped by Iowa State; it was the longest such streak in college wrestling history (all divisions). The Vikings have also won 10 of the last 11 NAIA national titles.
gifamilyradio.com
UNK MBB: Lopers fall to powerhouse NW Missouri State
Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight game and improve to 14-1 all-time against the Lopers. Northwest...
Comments / 0