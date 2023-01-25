The third-ranked Nebraska Kearney wrestling team fell to NAIA defending national champion Grand View, 34-3, Friday night in Des Moines. The banged-up Lopers drop to 9-6 while the Vikings improve to 4-1. Earlier this year, GVU saw its 116 dual match win streak snapped by Iowa State; it was the longest such streak in college wrestling history (all divisions). The Vikings have also won 10 of the last 11 NAIA national titles.

KEARNEY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO