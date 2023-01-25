Applications for Leadership-Vance close this Friday

HENDERSON — Applications for the 2023 Leadership-Vance program end this Friday. Class leaders are inviting people who live or work in Vance County to apply.

“The program is designed to build relationships with all aspects of the community,” said Sandra Wilkerson, Henderson-Vance Chamber of Commerce president. “And it allows you to strengthen your leadership role while engaging with partnerships that will only help you grow and see a more positive future in Henderson.”