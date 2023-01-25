Read full article on original website
NebraskaTV
Geneva man sentenced for meth charges after law enforcement find meth following crash
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Geneva man has been sentenced after state troopers responded to a motorcycle crash near Mead in September of 2021 and found methamphetamine on the ground. According to United States Attorney Steven Russell, Kurt Heckenliable, 51, of Geneva, Nebraska, was sentenced in federal court to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine mixture and 50 grams or more actual methamphetamine. Heckenliable faced a 15-year mandatory minimum sentence because of a prior conviction for delivery/possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in York County District Court.
North Platte Telegraph
72-year-old man fatally injured in two-vehicle crash north of Kearney
A man from Ravenna was fatally injured Tuesday in a two-vehicle crash about half a mile east of Litchfield. The crash occurred before 10:55 a.m. An eastbound Ford F-250 pickup driven by R Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a Mazda B3000 pickup driven by Fred Nelson, 72, of Ravenna, on Nebraska 2. The Mazda had entered the highway from a gas station, Sherman County Sheriff Michael Jepsen said.
klkntv.com
Driver runs over fire hose near burning building; Nebraskans urged to be patient
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Stromsburg Volunteer Fire Department in Polk County, Nebraska is sharing a reminder that could save lives and property. It reposted advice from the Indianapolis Fire Department which says a driver wasn’t paying attention when they ran over a supply line, just as crews were entering a burning building.
KSNB Local4
Osceola man to get 2nd competency hearing in Adams County case
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Prosecutors want a second opinion on whether a man involved in a September shooting incident with Hastings Police is ready to stand trial. Anthony Mattison, 34, is charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree assault on an officer, two counts of terroristic threats, two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
klkntv.com
Man accused of exposing himself to kids, adults and a Nebraska deputy before arrest
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a 28-year-old Archer man, who exposed himself multiple times. Authorities tell us this happened near Archer Road and McDonough Street on Monday. Dustin Mack is accused of exposing himself to children, adults and a deputy who...
etxview.com
Grand Island company's pink wrecker crashes cover of national magazine
GRAND ISLAND -- A truck owned by Kramer’s Wrecker Service crashed the cover of a national magazine. The big vehicle is pictured on the front cover of the November issue of Tow Times magazine, which named the truck its 2022 Shine ‘n Star Grand Prize winner. The magazine...
Sand Hills Express
Two-Car Accident in Sherman County Tuesday Morning Results in Death
A two-vehicle collision in Sherman County has resulted in a death. It was reported Tuesday at 10:54 a.m. on Highway 2, about a half-mile east of Litchfield. Sheriff Michael Jepsen says an eastbound pickup, driven by R. Roger Woolsey, 70, of Mason City collided with a pickup, driven by 72-year-old Fred Nelson of Ravenna. Nelson’s pickup was entering Highway 2 from the Oasis gas station.
News Channel Nebraska
Merrick County man exposes himself, engages in standoff with police, authorities say
ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.
NebraskaTV
11-year-old Hastings girl with a big voice is shocking people across the country
HASTINGS, Neb. — A little girl with a big voice and a mic is moving people across the world. A video of 11-year-old Ava Bonifas singing at an Adams Central basketball game has been shared on Facebook over 49, 000 times, reaching close to 13 million people and counting!
gifamilyradio.com
Pursuit Suspect Arrested In Merrick Co
On the evening of January 22nd. A Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of D Street and G Avenue in Central City. Upon the attempt to conduct a traffic stop, the vehicle began to flee. The vehicle traveled throughout Central City and into...
fox42kptm.com
Grand Island Police confirms two sightings of missing Aurora couple
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police have confirmed two sightings of an Aurora couple missing since January 13. The Aurora Police Department is attempting to locate Robert M. Proctor who is an 89-year-old white male, approximately 5’ 9" tall, approximately 145 pounds, with thin gray hair. He is missing from Aurora, and was last seen in Aurora on the afternoon of Jan.13, according to law enforcement. Proctor is believed to be with his wife Loveda Proctor, who is a 92-year-old white female, 5'2 tall 180 pounds with blue eyes, gray hair.
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and Minnesota
GRAND ISLAND, NE. - Federal investigators are investigating whether fifty children, some as young as thirteen, were victims of labor trafficking after being illegally employed to clean Midwestern slaughterhouses. According to three officials from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Homeland Security Investigations agents have interviewed these children who worked cleaning a JBS Foods slaughterhouse in Grand Island, Nebraska.
WOWT
Former Grand Island superintendent hired in Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The superintendent Grand Island Public Schools who resigned her position earlier this month has been appointed to lead the Cedar Rapids Community School District after a unanimous vote at Thursday’s board meeting. Cedar Rapids TV station KRCG reported that Dr. Tawana Grover will take...
1011now.com
Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska.
KEARNEY, Neb. (Flatwater Free Press) - On an 11-acre plot in Kearney sit dozens of what look like shipping containers. Inside the metal boxes are racks and racks of computers. Thousands of them, solving complicated math equations ‘round the clock. Here on the outskirts of town, wedged between a...
Police provide update on missing elderly Aurora couple
A couple from Aurora, Nebraska have been missing since last week. Eighty-nine-year-old Robert and 92-year-old Veda Proctor were last seen on Friday in Aurora.
gifamilyradio.com
Former Superintendent At GIPS Selected To Lead Iowa School District
The former Superintendent for GIPS has already found her next role as Dr. Tawana Grover was named the Superintendent for Cedar Rapids Community Schools yesterday, a district that oversees 32 schools and serves about 16,000. According to the Cedar Rapids Gazette, the board unanimously hired Grover following a two month...
News Channel Nebraska
New inclusive Grand Island playground purchase approved
Grand Island, Ne. -- The inclusive playground at Ryder Park in Grand Island is closer to the finish line. At Tuesday’s City Council meeting, council members approved the purchase of new equipment for the playground at Ryder Park. The bid was awarded to Creative Sites, LLC of Omaha. The...
tsln.com
Goes Joins Nebraska Beef Council Board
Kearney, NE – Mark Goes, a former livestock educator at Southeast Community College and cattle rancher from Odell, has been elected to the Nebraska Beef Council Board of Directors in 2023. Goes will represent fellow beef producers in the council’s eighth district including Seward, Lancaster, Otoe, Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Saline, Gage, Johnson, Nemaha, Webster, Nuckolls, Thayer, Jefferson, Pawnee and Richardson counties. Goes will replace outgoing board member Gregg Wiedel from Hebron.
gifamilyradio.com
UNK MBB: Lopers fall to powerhouse NW Missouri State
Three-time defending national champion Northwest Missouri State shot 55 percent from the field and was stingy on defense to down Nebraska Kearney, 76-36, Thursday night at the Health & Sports Center. The seventh-ranked Bearcats (18-2, 11-2) win a fourth straight game and improve to 14-1 all-time against the Lopers. Northwest...
News Channel Nebraska
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Central Nebraska
HASTINGS, Neb. - If it didn't already feel like the dead of winter with all the snow on the ground, it certainly will over the next few days. The National Weather Service is warning of extreme wind chills taking over the area starting on Saturday. Wind chill values are expected to dip below zero at noon and could stay sub-zero until Wednesday afternoon.
