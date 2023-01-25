ARCHER, NE — A Central Nebraska man is behind bars after authorities say he exposed himself to several people and engaged in a standoff with law enforcement. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened on Monday in Archer, a small town about 10 miles northwest of Central City. A news release says 28-year-old Dustin Mack exposed himself to adults, children and the responding deputy. The Sheriff’s Office says he barricaded himself in a house and it took an hour of negotiations to get him to exit.

MERRICK COUNTY, NE ・ 3 DAYS AGO