ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kiss951.com

North Carolina City No. 1 for Homes Selling Fast in the U.S. for 2023

Are you looking to sell your house this year? The housing market was once booming. The housing market has taken a turn for the worse. Well, hold up wait a minute!!! Some cities are still booming. They are still selling fast and making money. A few North Carolina cities have made the top 40 list for places where homes are selling fast. Not only is North Carolina on the list but one city in North Carolina is No. 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
fox44news.com

13-week-old baby found safe, mother in custody

KEMP, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The mother and child have been found, according to the Kemp Police Department. Abigail Margaret Williams, along with her son Xyavier Calliste, were found in North Carolina at approximately 2 a.m. Friday. With assistance from the Fayetteville, North Carolina Police Department, Williams and Calliste were picked up at a bus terminal in town.
KEMP, TX
cbs17

Go ‘Wayback’ for this new burger joint coming to Wake Forest

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A new hamburger joint is coming to Wake Forest. Wayback Burgers said Thursday that it will open the restaurant this spring. The company already has restaurants near the Triangle Town Center mall in Raleigh, in Durham and in Wilson with another one coming to Morrisville.
WAKE FOREST, NC
WCNC

Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University

RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WVNS

Wizard Weekend returns to Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE WV (WVNS)– If you’re in search of a magical weekend, the Town of Fayetteville has you covered. Wizards and muggles alike will come together on January 28th and 29th for Fayetteville’s Wizard Weekend. The majority of activities will take place outdoors and involve walking around town to allow for more social distancing. Warlocks and […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
carolinajournal.com

Red-light camera legal battles continue after all but two N.C. cities scrap programs

Greenville and Fayetteville ended red-light camera enforcement programs in November, yet legal challenges against both programs continue in state court. Red-light critics urged the N.C. Supreme Court Wednesday to reject the latest arguments from Greenville city attorneys. A unanimous N.C. Appeals Court panel ruled in March 2022 that Greenville's red-light...
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fort Bragg veteran opens Kava bar to treat PTSD and anxiety

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A new bar in Fayetteville is creating quite a buzz, both figuratively and literally. United States Army Veteran Casey Fox and his wife Chloe Benhaim recently opened Wana Navu Kava Bar near Fort Bragg. It’s the first bar of its kind in Fayetteville. Kava...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

A camping trip gone wrong; life lesson learned

In between Oak Drive and the airport there is an old Civil War embankment, perfect for us boys to camp out in. So, in the fifth grade it was time to try it out and we had a plan. We packed our tents and headed that way, with food and cigarettes. That is right cigarettes! We had seen others smoking and had to try it out and what better way than camping out.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy