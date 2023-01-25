Read full article on original website
KTVZ
St. Charles, other Oregon hospitals defend lawsuit, accuse state of denying patients mental health care
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) — St. Charles Health System and three other large Oregon hospital systems -- Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services and PeaceHealth -- are defending their federal lawsuit, saying they continue to fight for vulnerable patients who are being denied the critical mental health care they need by the state.
philomathnews.com
2 infants with high lead levels prompt warnings against skin cream
Two infants in the Portland area with high lead levels in their blood prompted a warning Thursday by health officials about a skin cream used for eczema, a common condition in children. Both children – in Multnomah and Washington counties – were younger than 1 and were exposed to Diep...
iheart.com
OHA Warns Of Lead In Children's Skin Cream
High levels of lead have been found in two tubes of a skin cream known as Diep Bao that’s advertised as treatment for eczema in young children. State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated. Two Portland-area children were...
Outlook Online
Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center
Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world. The decision, which was told to staff Friday morning, Jan. 27, has been brewing for a few...
multco.us
STATEMENT: Processing recent violent acts
Statement from Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson:. In recent days, each of us has woken to fresh news of violence impacting the nation, including in Georgia, Iowa, California, Washington and Memphis, Tennessee, as a wave of incidents share a story of hate, trauma, brutality and injustice. I feel extremely...
Hopewell House, a hospice offering a place to die in a home-like setting, reopens
Late last week Hopewell House, a Southwest Portland hospice center forced to closed three years ago, reopened and admitted its first new resident. “This monumental,” said Lesley Sacks, the executive director. “We put in a lot of energy to get to this day. And now the real work begins again.”
'I feel on display': Some homeless people in Clark County say they feel overwhelmed by Point in Time count
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The muffled hum of hair clippers was the backdrop to a crowded church hall as homeless people lined up to get haircuts for the first time in months at a recent event. “It's been so long since I let anybody cut my hair," Vincent said with...
Patient injured in operating room fire at OHSU
PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out in an operating room at Oregon Health and Science University at some point in December, causing minor injuries to a patient, the hospital confirmed this week. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to OHSU, but the hospital declined to provide any other...
kptv.com
OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have released a new study that may give you a new reason to get a COVID-19 booster, especially if you’ve already been hit by the virus. There are two very important takeaways from the study: first is that...
WWEEK
Portland Crime Victims Have a New Alternative to Prosecution: Restorative Justice. Here’s How It Works.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office launched two new programs last year to divert people accused of violent offenses from prison time. The first was profiled in this week’s paper: a treatment court for Measure 11 offenders. The second is called Restorative Roots. It’s a partnership among prosecutors,...
KATU.com
Wheeler, business leaders announce 'public safety reset' for the Central Eastside
PORTLAND, Ore. — On Thursday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Eastside business leaders announced a 90-day public safety “reset” for the Central Eastside, to take on the safety, cleanliness, and accessibility concerns of local businesses. In the conference, Wheeler said the City heard business owners' concerns loud and...
kpic
Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month
SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
multco.us
County chair declares state of emergency, four severe weather shelters opening Jan. 28
Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson declared a state of emergency that will take effect at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in preparation for life-threatening cold weather forecast to arrive in Multnomah County Jan. 28 and expected to last into early next week. Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan....
kptv.com
New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
MultCo, WashCo open severe weather shelters for arctic blast
As an arctic blast hit the region Saturday night, Multnomah and Washington County opened severe weather shelters.
kpic
44-year-old Jackson County man dies while in custody at Oregon State Penitentiary
SALEM, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections adult in custody, John Anthony Duval Jr., passed away January 27, 2023, DOC reported Saturday. Duval was incarcerated at Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem and passed away at the facility, the report said. "As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State...
Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut
Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Fraud victims of disbarred Oregon attorney Lori Deveny left destitute, homeless, broken
Barbara Shorten of Oregon City remembers her lawyer brought a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her hospital room when she was paralyzed from the waist down after her car was rear-ended and thrown off the road into a pond in August 2015. Shorten considered the flowers a kind gesture by...
Fight in Clark County motel room; 1 dead, 1 arrested
A fight in a Clark County motel room left one man dead and another booked into jail for 2nd-degree murder.
WWEEK
Attacker Who Allegedly Chewed Off Man’s Ear Ruled Mentally Unfit to Stand Trial
A Multnomah County circuit judge has ruled Koryn Kraemer, 25, unfit to aid and assist in his own defense, and sent him to Oregon State Hospital to be treated for mental illness. In the early morning of Jan. 3, Kraemer “chewed off” the ear and part of the face of...
