Multnomah County, OR

iheart.com

OHA Warns Of Lead In Children's Skin Cream

High levels of lead have been found in two tubes of a skin cream known as Diep Bao that’s advertised as treatment for eczema in young children. State and local health officials are warning parents to avoid using the product while its safety is investigated. Two Portland-area children were...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Outlook Online

Legacy Mount Hood to close birthing center

Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center announced it will close its birthing center in East Multnomah County, meaning local parents will now have to travel into Portland to welcome a baby into the world. The decision, which was told to staff Friday morning, Jan. 27, has been brewing for a few...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
multco.us

STATEMENT: Processing recent violent acts

Statement from Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson:. In recent days, each of us has woken to fresh news of violence impacting the nation, including in Georgia, Iowa, California, Washington and Memphis, Tennessee, as a wave of incidents share a story of hate, trauma, brutality and injustice. I feel extremely...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KGW

Patient injured in operating room fire at OHSU

PORTLAND, Ore. — A fire broke out in an operating room at Oregon Health and Science University at some point in December, causing minor injuries to a patient, the hospital confirmed this week. The fire was quickly extinguished, according to OHSU, but the hospital declined to provide any other...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

OHSU study: Immune response to COVID-19 strengthens over time

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Scientists at Oregon Health & Science University have released a new study that may give you a new reason to get a COVID-19 booster, especially if you’ve already been hit by the virus. There are two very important takeaways from the study: first is that...
PORTLAND, OR
kpic

Second inmate walks away from Marion County Transition Center this month

SALEM, Ore. — A second inmate has walked away from a Salem area transition center in the last 15 days. Deputies are looking for 39-year-old Pedro Miguel Angel Perez-Perez who left the Marion County Transition Center at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say if you see Perez-Perez, call emergency dispatch...
SALEM, OR
kptv.com

New affordable housing units unveiled to help Oregon’s housing crisis

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It could be a key in helping solve Oregon’s housing crisis. Friday, local leaders, including Gov. Tina Kotek and Senator Jeff Merkley, toured six prototype units called ‘Mass Casitas.’ They were designed by Hacienda Community Development Corp. and are still being assembled at Terminal 2 in Northwest Portland. The goal is to have them sent out to Madras, Portland, Talent, and Otis by summer for a test run. If successful, Gov. Tina Kotek said this could help reach her goal of building 36,000 new homes each year.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut

Oregon food banks are bracing for an uptick in demand in March when hundreds of thousands of state residents will face a drastic cut in their food budget. More than 720,000 Oregonians rely on the federal food Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program to eat. In April 2020, after the pandemic hit and many people lost wages […] The post Hundreds of thousands of Oregonians face drastic food budget cut appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE

