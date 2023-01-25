ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, OH

wqkt.com

Dalton seventh grader wins county spelling bee

The 67th annual Wayne County Spelling took place on Tuesday night, with Elizabeth Pauli, a seventh grader at Dalton Middle School, being crowned the county’s top speller. Pauli was actually eliminated in one of the final rounds, but it was later determined that a judge had mispronounced the word that she had misspelled, so she was allowed to reenter the competition. Pauli’s next challenge will be the regional spelling bee, which will take place in March, in Akron.
DALTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Round of ammo found in restroom at Minerva High School, police say

MINERVA, Ohio (WOIO) - One 9mm round of ammo was found in a restroom at Minerva High School, police say. There is no further information at this time. The 19 News team has reached out to the school’s superintendent for more information. This is a developing story. Return to...
MINERVA, OH
wqkt.com

Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach

Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
DOYLESTOWN, OH
Cleveland.com

The apocalyptic video of the December turnpike crash scene is almost unimaginable: Today in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Snow swirled, wind pummeled and temperatures plunged two days before Christmas, when dozens of semi trucks and cars collided on the Ohio Turnpike. More than 40 vehicles crashed in the pile-up, which killed four people and injured 73 around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. We’re talking about the body cam footage from State Highway Patrol troopers, as they walked through the aftermath, on Today in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Newcomerstown woman killed in Tuscarawas County single-vehicle crash

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 34-year-old Newcomerstown woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say they arrived at the intersection of U.S. 36 and State Route 416 around 4:00 a.m. for a single-vehicle accident. Troopers say...
NEWCOMERSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Sheriff's Sale Case #20FR02-0056

By virtue of an order of sale TWO (2) Judgement(s) issued out of the Court of Common Pleas of Knox County, Ohio, and to me directed, I will offer for sale at REALAUCTION.COM on Friday, FEBRUARY 17, 2023 beginning at 10:00 a.m., on said day, the following Real Estate:. PARCEL...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
ASHLAND, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant

BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
BUCYRUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
AVON, OH

Community Policy