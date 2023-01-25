The 67th annual Wayne County Spelling took place on Tuesday night, with Elizabeth Pauli, a seventh grader at Dalton Middle School, being crowned the county’s top speller. Pauli was actually eliminated in one of the final rounds, but it was later determined that a judge had mispronounced the word that she had misspelled, so she was allowed to reenter the competition. Pauli’s next challenge will be the regional spelling bee, which will take place in March, in Akron.

DALTON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO