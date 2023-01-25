Read full article on original website
New Pittsburgh Courier
T.J. Holmes, Amy Robach to mediate with ABC: Report
Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach have an upcoming mediation with ABC after they were taken off air amid their public romance. According to TMZ, a mediation was called for Thursday (January 26) after ABC told reps for the GMA3 anchors that the network no longer wants Holmes and Robach to work together on the same show.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Barbie honors Bessie Coleman with new doll
Bessie Coleman, the first African American to earn a pilot license, is being honored with her own Barbie doll. On Wednesday (January 25), Mattel announced the release of the Bessie Coleman Inspiring Women doll ahead of the late pilot’s birthday Thursday (January 26) and Black History Month, per Essence.
New Pittsburgh Courier
Nicci Gilbert talks Brownstone, new streaming company, and ‘P-Valley’ lawsuit
Nicci Gilbert stands as one of the most accomplished artists of her generation. Along with releasing chart-topping hits such as “If You Love Me” with her group Brownstone, the Detroit native has also worked with Michael Jackson, Queen Latifah, and Tyler Perry, to name a few. Gilbert’s work...
