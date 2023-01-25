ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Lake City Reporter

PREP ROUNDUP: Scores and stats from 1/26/23

BOYS SOCCER — Fort White 2, Keystone Heights 1 (OT): Connor Bass scored two goals, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead the No. 5 seed Indians (11-8-2) past No. 4 seed KHHS (10-5-4) in the…
FORT WHITE, FL
Lake City Reporter

Fort White ‘dives’ into literacy

FORT WHITE — “Take a Deep Dive into Literacy” — the state’s 2023 literacy week campaign theme — hit quite literally at Fort White High School on Friday morning. Rather than just having authors…
FORT WHITE, FL
Lake City Reporter

City still considers giving RCC to county

Council discussing options for future of community center. The game of hot potato over Richardson Community Center will continue Monday. During a special called meeting, the Lake City Council will discuss options for how to proceed with the historic…
LAKE CITY, FL

