Vermillion, SD

goyotes.com

Coyotes Travel to Twin Cities for Saturday Night Battle

South Dakota continues its three-game road trip in the Twin Cities as they get set for a Saturday night tilt against St. Thomas. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. from Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. There is a free stream available on TommieSports.com for fans to...
SAINT PAUL, MN
goyotes.com

Rally falls short against St. Thomas

VERMILLION, S.D.—St. Thomas got its statement win and it came at the expense of South Dakota Saturday. The Tommies saw a 22-point lead with 11 minutes to go dwindle to five with 3:30 left but held on for a 70-64 victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Jo Langbehn...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion

Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
pioneer-review.com

“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius

A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
WALL, SD
KELOLAND TV

High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More money for Big Sioux buffer strips, DANR says

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort to get landowners in the Big Sioux River Watershed District to plant buffer strips in the watershed has not been successful, a state official said Thursday. Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

