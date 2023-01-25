Read full article on original website
DeBoer and Staff Return to Sioux Falls, Offer Promising Edge Rusher
Thomas Heiberger is the latest South Dakota connection the Husky coach is trying to bring to Montlake.
goyotes.com
Coyotes Travel to Twin Cities for Saturday Night Battle
South Dakota continues its three-game road trip in the Twin Cities as they get set for a Saturday night tilt against St. Thomas. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. from Schoenecker Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota. There is a free stream available on TommieSports.com for fans to...
goyotes.com
Rally falls short against St. Thomas
VERMILLION, S.D.—St. Thomas got its statement win and it came at the expense of South Dakota Saturday. The Tommies saw a 22-point lead with 11 minutes to go dwindle to five with 3:30 left but held on for a 70-64 victory inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. Jo Langbehn...
KELOLAND TV
WATCH: Jackrabbits in the snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND photojournalist Kevin Kjergaard is at it again with his spectacular video of wildlife in South Dakota. This time he caught jackrabbits hopping around the snow Thursday morning in northwest Sioux Falls. Jackrabbits, which are not actually rabbits but hares, can reach speeds of...
siouxfalls.business
Huether Family Match Pointe announces facility expansion
Huether Family Match Pointe will break ground on a four-court expansion that will include pickleball. Construction is expected to start in April and will bring the center to 10 courts. The $3.6 million project, which is projected to be completed in October, will add 28,000 square feet to the facility.
More Snow and More Cold For Southeast South Dakota This Weekend
Hope you didn't think that January was going to go out like a lamb. The National Weather Service is forecasting several more inches of snow for Sioux Falls and Southeast South Dakota this weekend (Jan 28-29). Then, following the snow, we can expect a serious cold snap, with high terms...
KELOLAND TV
Eilers Furs will continue with 4th generation owner
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One of South Dakota’s oldest professions is continuing thanks to a 4th generation of owners taking over. In tonight’s Your Money Matters, meet the new owner of Eilers Furs and how she learned to become a furrier. “This right here is sheered...
newscenter1.tv
Check out the two South Dakota chefs who were nominated for the James Beard Award
PIERRE, S.D. — Two chefs from South Dakota have been announced as semifinalist nominees for the James Beard Awards. Joseph Raney from Skogen Kitchen in Custer and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanaa’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are listed as semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
KELOLAND TV
High winds, blowing snow and ice cause slick driving conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A windy morning will be followed by another round of snow Friday evening and into Saturday morning. Gusts as high as 50 mph have been reported in some areas already Friday morning. The wind forecast will be improving later this morning across eastern KELOLAND,...
KELOLAND TV
2 South Dakota chefs named semi-finalists for James Beard Award
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two South Dakota restaurant chefs are semi-finalists for the James Beard Award. It recognizes chefs and restaurants all across the country for their outstanding culinary skills and food menus. One of them is right here in Sioux Falls. Sanna Abourezk, who owns Sanna’s Restaurant,...
KELOLAND TV
Snowy sidewalks and the 48-hour rule in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — Theodore Savinov was out shoveling on Friday in central Sioux Falls where he had others in mind. “People walk through here, so it’s kind of annoying to walk through six inches of snow,” he said. Property owners in Sioux Falls have to...
KELOLAND TV
Should nuclear power return to South Dakota?
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Should South Dakota open its doors to a nuclear power plant? That’s the question that Republican Sen. Brent Hoffman would like the Legislature to consider. Hoffman, a freshman legislator from Sioux Falls, authored SCR 601, which was approved by the Senate Commerce and Energy...
dakotanewsnow.com
SD Highway Patrol reports semi rollover on I-90
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Facebook post from the South Dakota Highway Patrol on Saturday reported that weather conditions caused a semi to roll over on I-90 at mile marker 131 heading eastbound. The highway patrol is advising drivers to plan their routes accordingly and use caution...
KELOLAND TV
More money for Big Sioux buffer strips, DANR says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An effort to get landowners in the Big Sioux River Watershed District to plant buffer strips in the watershed has not been successful, a state official said Thursday. Hunter Roberts, the secretary of the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources told the...
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls snow could bury a hotel
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As of Wednesday, January 25, the city of Sioux Falls has hauled 16,000 truckloads of snow off of the streets. 11,000 of these have been larger side-dump trailers, while 5,000 have been smaller dump truck loads. According to street operations manager, Dustin Hansen that...
KELOLAND TV
Street manager: Sioux Falls crews ready for next round of snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a snowy winter so far, and more snow is coming. “Since we received that snow just right after the first of year, we’re still picking up that snow from our emergency routes,” said Dustin Hansen, street manager with the City of Sioux Falls. “That’s our big concentration. We’re hoping to be done with most of those emergency routes this week.”
KELOLAND TV
More snow and wind on the way to KELOLAND
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are watching the next round of snow storms coming into KELOLAND. One of the systems follows a warm front. This creates new issues because of the temperatures near freezing. When temperatures are near 32 degrees, we can have any form of precipitation between rain and snow. The round of winter weather coming Thursday into Friday has a wide mix of precipitation. Unfortunately, that also includes wind.
dakotanewsnow.com
Since January first, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Since the beginning of this month, 26 South Dakotans have been reported missing. In a smaller populated State like South Dakota, it can be alarming to see the list of those missing continue to grow. The attorney General’s office has made changes to better share information with the public in hopes of bringing the lost safely home.
KELOLAND TV
Jazz society to disband as it makes major donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — They will still be playing the blues even if the Sioux Falls Jazz and Blues Society will dissolve after 35 years. The society announced Friday that it will donate nearly $100,000 to two organizations in support of music and arts education in the city.
