Elon Musk Tweets 'Funding Secured' In 2018: How Much Would $1,000 In Tesla Stock Be Worth Now?
A controversial tweet by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is now the subject of a lawsuit. The tweet could have also been a starting point for investors with the potential take-private transaction or the belief that shares were undervalued at the current level at the time. What Happened: In...
3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Make You Richer in 2023
These Buffett stocks are poised for a big 2023.
2 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Own in 2023
You can count on them for passive income and growth over time.
JPMorgan’s top strategist warns stocks have a 10%-plus drop ahead: ‘Things have to get worse before they can get better’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.
Motley Fool
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?
Costco can move through recessions with less earnings volatility thanks to its membership fees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
1 Dividend Stock to Buy Now and Retire on Later
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) continued its business momentum in the third quarter of fiscal 2022, driven by steady demand for its products and innovative, advancing portfolio and pipeline. Moreover, the...
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Here’s When to Buy AT&T Stock After Q4 Earnings Beat
AT&T is rallying after reporting better-than-expected earnings. Here's how to trade the stock from here.
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling
The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
2 Top Dividend Stocks for Protection Against a Recession in 2023
These cheap, high-yield stocks could strengthen your portfolio.
Here's My Top Growth Stock to Buy Now
This restaurant looks like it can still double in size from here, which could mean a lot more growth is coming.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Is Apple Stock Headed To $250? Why Gene Munster Says 'One Of The World's Greatest Companies' Is Poised To Double
Apple Inc AAPL was the last to feel the effects of the tech wreck. The stock fell out of the $2 trillion club to start the year, but one analyst saw a resurgence on the horizon. "This should be a $250 stock," Loup Funds' Gene Munster said Wednesday (Jan. 4)...
Bitcoin Bears Are Betting $24,000 Mark Won't Be Crossed By Friday — So Far, They're Winning
Cryptocurrencies have rallied since the beginning of this year, with Bitcoin BTC/USD registering a 39.48% return. However, Bitcoin bears appear to have bet the apex coin will not surpass the $24,000 mark by Friday. And so far, this has paid off. What Happened: Options data for Friday's expiry shows the...
Meta Dumped, Nvidia Boosted — Here's How Baillie Gifford Adjusted Its Tesla Holdings Amid EV Stock's 53.6% Plunge In Q4
Independently-run global asset manager Baillie Gifford trimmed its Tesla Inc. TSLA stake in the fourth quarter amid the pullback in the stock, according to a recent 13-F filing by the company. What Happened: U.K.-headquartered Baillie Gifford held 26.81 million shares of Tesla at the end of the fourth quarter, down...
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla
Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.
Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts Say Buy These 3 Defensive Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
During times of turbulence and uncertainty in the markets, many investors turn to dividend-yielding stocks. These are often companies that have high free cash flows and reward shareholders with a high dividend payout. Benzinga readers can review the latest analyst takes on their favorite stocks by visiting our Analyst Stock...
NASDAQ CEO says investors are dealing with a ‘soup’ of macro-issues, 'hard' to model the future of a company
NASDAQ chair and CEO Adena Friedman weighed in on the status of the IPO market along with the NYSE's glitch at Tuesday's opening bell.
