JPMorgan’s top strategist warns stocks have a 10%-plus drop ahead: ‘Things have to get worse before they can get better’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during opening bell in New York City on Jan. 18, 2023. With the Federal Reserve raising interest rates seven times last year to fight levels of inflation not seen since the 1980s, CEOs said in interviews at the time that they were preparing for a recession and the S&P 500 sank roughly 20%. But in January, despite consistent doomsday predictions from Wall Street, the blue-chip index recovered as much as 5%.
Where Will Costco Stock Be in 3 Years?

Costco can move through recessions with less earnings volatility thanks to its membership fees. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Jim Cramer Says This Stock Up 23% In A Month Is 'A Great Speculative Buy'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Biohaven Ltd BHVN is a "great speculative buy." Analysts agree, Benzinga data shows a consensus Overweight rating on BHVN. When asked about Boston Properties Inc BXP, he said, "They are disciplined, they’ve got a good yield." Don’t forget to...
'It's The Only China Stock I'd Buy': Cramer On This E-Commerce Stock

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA is the only China stock he would buy. "I think the stock is breaking out here, " Cramer said when asked about Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD. "What the heck is that stock still doing under $20? I can’t make heads or tails of it."
Alphabet, Micron Technology And 2 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

The Nasdaq settled lower for the second straight session on Wednesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Chevron, Tesla, Seagate Technology, United Rentals and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the data storage company surged 10.9% a day after Seagate posted beats on the top and bottom line for its fiscal second quarter. Seagate reported earnings of 16 cents per share on revenue of $1.89 billion. Analysts called for earnings of 10 cents per share on $1.83 billion in revenue, according to Refinitiv.
Why Fisker, Nio And Nikola Stock Are Skyrocketing Alongside Lucid And Tesla

Fisker Inc FSR, Nio Inc - ADR NIO and Nikola Corp NKLA are all seeing marked strength during Friday's session. Shares of EV-related and clean energy vehicle stocks are trading higher following a rumor suggesting the Public Investment Fund is preparing to buy out the remainder of Lucid Group. The sector is also up following strong earnings from Tesla this week.

