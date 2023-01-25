Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Rain moves in overnight, through part of Sunday
Temperatures today will be very hard to beat. Highs in the mid to upper 50s with more sunshine this afternoon, and in late January? We'll take that!. Clouds will build back in as we head into late this afternoon and even more heading into the evening. This will lead to more rain as we go into overnight tonight and through part of Sunday.
Update on potential freezing rain/sleet this week
After an active January to kick off 2023, February has the potential to start icy for some parts of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. We are tracking three chances of winter weather in our region.
kyweathercenter.com
Rain Rolls In Tonight
Good afternoon, everyone. We have a wet weather maker rolling into the region tonight and Sunday, and this is ahead of a series of systems set to bring winter weather in here next week. This happens as a cold front stalls near the region. Rain will arrive in western Kentucky...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Calm start followed by windy afternoon
Today will be a nice and calm weather day with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures back near 50. It will start to get breezy again this afternoon with gusts over 20 mph possible and even near 40 mph in parts of southern Kentucky. A wind advisory has been issued for southern Kentucky until 6 p.m.
kyweathercenter.com
Saturday Evening Thoughts
Good evening, everyone. We have rain rolling across the region, setting the stage for a soggy Sunday across Kentucky. This will be followed by a wintry setup that may include a few rounds of rain, snow, sleet and freezing rain next week. My time is rather limited, so let’s start...
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect a chilly rain as a cold front pushes across Central and Eastern Kentucky on Sunday. The wind, still wild, from the SW, sustained at 15-20 mph, will gust up to 30 mph. I’m tracking multiple chances for unsettled weather next week. Everything from rain, snow,...
kyweathercenter.com
A Half and Half Weekend Ahead
Good Friday, folks. We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week. Let’s kick this party off with what’s happening out there...
WKYT 27
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Half and Half Weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a very windy day taking shape as a weak front impacts the region. This kicks off a half and half weekend before we get into a setup likely to feature winter weather threats next week. Winds today will be very gusty with temps in...
WTVQ
Colder air returns with snow showers on tap for Thursday
It was definitely one of those “hang on to your days”, especially across Central Kentucky as a strong area of low pressure rolled through the region. After starting out in the upper 30s and low 40s, temperatures surged well into the 50s into the early afternoon as the winds really cranked up out of the southwest. We saw wind gusts over 50 miles per hour up and down the I-75 corridor with Lexington’s Bluegrass Airport recording a 55 mile per hour wind gust around 2pm. Travel was tricky, especially on east/west roadways like I-64 given the strong crosswind blowing. The winds were strong enough to to blow a mobile home over on its side on I-64 West near the split with I-75 in northwestern Fayette County, which caused some major traffic issues Wednesday afternoon.
harlanenterprise.net
3 counties stay ‘abnormally dry’ on drought monitor
Despite picking up over an inch of rain over the past week, three Kentucky counties remain “Abnormally Dry,” according to the weekly U.S. Drought Monitor report that was released on Thursday. Portions of Ballard, Livingston, and McCracken counties along the Ohio River remain in that lowest category of...
theasburycollegian.com
Six tornados touch down across Kentucky
Six tornadoes touched down in Kentucky in quick succession, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Five of the tornadoes were categorized as EF1 by the NWS on Jan. 12, indicating moderate damage. The sixth was categorized as EF0, which indicates light damage. No injuries or deaths have been reported...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Winter storm will impact Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A winter storm will be moving through the Midwest and Ohio Valley today. Folks in Kentucky will be riding the line!. This latest winter storm will have three different parts to it. The initial round. As the system moves in tonight we will see a period...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Kentucky history
Here's a list of the biggest one-day snowfalls in Kentucky using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
koamnewsnow.com
RAW: KY: ICY ROADS LEAD TO MULTIPLE CRASHES
Icy road conditions Friday morning caused multiple crashes and led to several interstate/road closures throughout central Kentucky. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
There’s One Spot in Indiana That Stays 56 Degrees All Year Long
According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the winter blues are a real thing, and it is not uncommon to experience them. Many people notice their mood changes a little by the weather, a lot of people report "feeling down" or just feeling blue when the days are shorter and colder, but notice they feel better in the springtime.
A few snow emergencies in effect where snow fell the most
Some counties in the Tri-State issued snow emergencies for early Wednesday morning before the reality of the weather came in to focus.
6 months since deadly eastern Kentucky floods: ‘Country folk can survive’
Friday marks six months since devastating washed through eastern Kentucky.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Storm Warning valid at Jan 25, 1:00 AM EST for Bartholomew, Decatur [IN] till Jan 25, 7:00 PM EST https://t.co/1aAULg6UTx https://t.co/0hJtEAjVaB. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow these links to get my forecasts for Lafayette, Muncie, Hendricks County, and Hamilton County. Need a second opinion? Click here for central Indiana National Weather Service forecasts.
This Is The Most Filmed Location In Kentucky
HawaiianIslands.com compiled a list the most filmed locations in each state.
