The wealth management arm of Credit Agricole, Indosuez Wealth Management, has acquired a 70% in fintech Wealth Dynamix. The deal is an extension of the partnership initiated in 2019 between Indosuez, its subsidiary Azqore, and Wealth Dynamix. As a result, Indosuez backing Wealth Dynamix will enable the fintech to accelerate its development and benefit from the group’s scale and stability. Also, it will maintain its independence and agility.

2 DAYS AGO