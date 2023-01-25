Read full article on original website
Related
privatebankerinternational.com
Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Asia-Pacific for 2022 revealed
GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal and financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2022. AZB & Partners has emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume. AZB &...
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 big oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
privatebankerinternational.com
Yield App buys wealth management platform Trofi Group
Digital asset firm Yield App has purchased Trofi Group, a wealth management platform that provides structured product solutions for cryptocurrencies, for an undisclosed sum. Trofi Group currently employs a workforce that has altogether 30 years of experience of serving derivatives units at HSBC and J.P. Morgan. Following the completion of...
privatebankerinternational.com
Blackstone profit plunges 75% in Q4
American investment firm Blackstone has registered a net income of $743m for the fourth quarter of 2022, a drop of 75% as against $2.94bn a year ago. The firm’s net attributable income was $558m during the quarter compared to $1.3bn in the year ago period. Total revenues dropped 70%...
privatebankerinternational.com
Indosuez Wealth Management gains majority stake in Wealth Dynamix
The wealth management arm of Credit Agricole, Indosuez Wealth Management, has acquired a 70% in fintech Wealth Dynamix. The deal is an extension of the partnership initiated in 2019 between Indosuez, its subsidiary Azqore, and Wealth Dynamix. As a result, Indosuez backing Wealth Dynamix will enable the fintech to accelerate its development and benefit from the group’s scale and stability. Also, it will maintain its independence and agility.
Comments / 0