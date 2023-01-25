Monterey Park, Half Moon Bay mass shooting suspects in their 60s, 70s: What to know about older gunmen

Read full article on original website
Teen mother and her 10-month-old gunned down while running from a "cartel-style execution" in Central California that left 6 dead, police say
A young mother was clutching her 10-month-old son and running for safety when both were gunned down in a horrific attack that left six dead in a small central California community, the sheriff said.Forensic evidence shows a shooter stood over 16-year-old Alissa Parraz and her son Nycholas and shot both of them in the head, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said Tuesday during a news conference."I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life," he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a "cartel-like...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The Monterey Park Shooter Had an ‘Assault Pistol.’ What Does That Mean?
Update: At a press conference late on January 23, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said authorities recovered a “9mm caliber semiautomatic MAC-10 assault weapon,” which civilians wrestled away from him at a second dance studio in Alhambra after the shooting in Monterey Park. An original MAC-10 —...
Man charged with murdering plumber whose remains were found in California mountains
A California man has been arrested and charged with murder, four months after hikers discovered the bullet-riddled remains of a plumber who had been reported missing in July. Rotherie Foster, 37, is accused of killing Jose Velasquez, 35, his work acquaintance, for financial gain, according to a news release from the office of Ventura County District Attorney Erik Nasarenko. He has also been charged with eight counts of identity theft, two counts of forgery, being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and is facing several prior strike charges. Los Angeles Times previously reported that Velasquez moved to California from his native...
wegotthiscovered.com
Somehow, Donald Trump makes Monterey Park shooting all about him
A tragedy struck in Los Angeles recently after a mass shooting occurred in Monterey Park during the Lunar New Year celebrations. Unfortunately, rather than giving condolences or “thoughts and prayers,” former president Donald Trump used the incident to talk about the capitol riots of Jan 2020. Trump shared...
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Complex
California Shooting Leaves 6 Dead, Including Teen Mother and 6-Month-Old Baby
A shooting in Tulare County, California has left six dead. 6 ABC reports that among the victims were a 17-year-old mother and her 6-month-old baby. The shooting took place at around 3:30 a.m. early Monday morning at a residence in Goshen. Two people were discovered dead in the street, and...
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
“To know that whoever the perpetrators are, are still walking around doing whatever and we have no idea who they could be or who they are,” a family member told WWLTV. “So, for us to just come out and talk openly about it, it’s frightening.”
Monterey mass shooter who killed 10 people at California dance studio complained about students
Huu Can Tran, 72, who killed10 people at Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park, California, was remembered as being hostile toward his students and quick to get angry with his ex-wife.
Gavin Newsom Says 2nd Amendment 'Becoming A Suicide Pact' Amid Mass Shootings
At least seven people were killed in two shootings at Half Moon Bay, two days after a gunman killed at least 11 people at a dance hall in Monterey Park.
Who is Monterey Park shooting suspect Huu Can Tran? Acquaintance says he 'distrusted everyone'
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The suspected gunman who authorities say killed 11 people Saturday night at a crowded dance studio in Monterey Park, California, was a regular at the studio who "couldn't get along well with people," an acquaintance told ABC News. Authorities said the suspect, identified as 72-year-old...
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
At least 10 people killed during mass shooting in Los Angeles
At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured following a mass shooting at a ballroom dance club in Los Angeles on Saturday night, law enforcement said. In a press release, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said the shooting occurred at approximately 10:22 p.m. in the L.A. suburb of Monterey Park. Officers responded to a 911 call at the club, and found the 10 people dead by the time they arrived, along with numerous injured victims. "When officers arrived on scene, they observed numerous individuals, patrons ... pouring out of the location, screaming," Los Angeles Sheriff's Captain Andrew Meyer told...
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Mass Shooter Reveals Motive for Half Moon Bay Killings
The shooter responsible for the deaths of seven people in Half Moon Bay, a small town just south of San Francisco, has revealed his motive for the killings in his first interview from the San Mateo County Jail. Speaking with NBC’s Janelle Wang in Mandarin, Chunli Zhao, who doesn’t speak English, admitted he carried out the shootings because he was frustrated after enduring years of bullying and long hours at the farm he later scarred with gunfire. He worked from the early morning until sometimes 9 p.m. at night, and despite being paid for it, his complaints were ignored by...
Two More Mass Shootings in California Leave at Least 7 Dead
California Governor Gavin Newsom described the new shootings as "tragedy upon tragedy."
thesource.com
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
Another California Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, Suspect in Custody in Half Moon Bay
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation. Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south...
'He took on the father role': Half Moon Bay shooting victims are remembered by loved ones
Marciano Jimenez Martinez was also "a good son, brother, uncle and a great friend." He and six others killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings are recalled by loved ones.
Monterey Park shooting survivor received death threat while in hospital
An injured survivor of the Monterey Park mass shooting received a death threat while they were being treated in the hospital, Los Angeles County sheriff Robert Luna said at a press conference on Sunday. Ten people were killed and 10 more injured in the mass shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Alhambra on Saturday as thousands of families celebrated the Lunar New Year. Mr Luna revealed the anonymous threat as he declined a reporter’s request for information about where the injured had been taken to during Sunday’s press conference. “It is normal that when we have victims...
