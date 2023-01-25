Read full article on original website
New delivery-only lobster roll restaurant opens in Denver
A brand new restaurant has opened in Denver - Maine and Main Lobsteris focused on delivering fresh, sustainable New England lobster rolls to the Denver area. The concept was created by Sean Huggard, chef and owner of Shucking Good Hospitality, the group behind Blue Island Oyster Bar & Seafood located in Cherry Creek and Lone Tree. Maine and Main Lobster prides itself on responsible and direct sourcing from lobstermen and purveyors with which it has maintained longstanding relationships.
Update: Taco Bell Cleared; How Did The Rat Poison Get Into Colorado Man’s Order?
It could just be the state of the world that we live in today, that we could believe that employees of a Taco Bell could have put poison into a customer's food. It was January 18, 2023, that it was reported that an investigation was underway, after a man fell violently ill after eating his taco bell order, which contained rat poison. Arapahoe Sheriff's deputies even had the south Denver, Colorado, Taco Bell in question shut down. What really happened?
The Sink: Iconic Boulder Restaurant Turns 100
Editor’s Note: Press Releases are provided to Yellow Scene. In an effort to keep our community informed, we publish some press releases in whole. This year The Sink is celebrating their 100-year anniversary. Their centennial will be a testament to the rich history they have been a part of as Boulder’s oldest restaurant. 2023 will be dedicated to The Sink creating opportunities for the community to come together in their graffiti-decorated space to enjoy a meal amongst friends, to raise a beer to those who have been part of the journey, and to celebrate Boulder, the town that has supported them for 100 years.
7 Tips and Tricks for High-Altitude Baking
Many Colorado bakers have experienced demoralizing baking disasters due to Denver’s high altitude and dry climate: collapsed cakes, overflowing batters, and dry, flavorless pastries. It’s no surprise, since many recipes are developed for sea-level baking and require special adjustments for Denver’s lofty elevation. So we asked three local bakery owners about their experience making goodies in Colorado, as well as tips and tricks they have to offer at-home bakers.
Add A Rock Feature To Your Home
Upscale your outdoor space this season—add a rock feature to your home. Crystal Landscape in Loveland has all the landscaping stone and rock materials you need. Add an artistic retaining wall, a relaxing rock garden or dry creek bed. Or create an oasis with a rocky water feature. The best rock projects start at Crystal Landscape, your source for the best moss rock and flagstone, imported from throughout the nation. Come choose what you want, then haul them yourself or let Crystal Landscape deliver to your location. The experts work with homeowners, landscapers, architects, builders and masons. Competitive wholesale pricing for construction and landscaping professionals. Visit the website to see our projects! Open Mon.-Sat. 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed Sunday.
Beau Jo’s Pizza: A Colorado Icon
Beau Jo’s is a Colorado icon. Their world-famous Colorado mountain pie is available at six different Beau Jo’s locations. GDC’s Cheryl Hwang stopped by their Fort Collins location to try a slice.
Remodeling Is Expensive. Refinishing Is A Great Alternative.
Remodeling is expensive! Refinishing is a great alternative. Refinishing your kitchen or bathroom with Miracle Method of Boulder saves money and time—and you won’t believe the results. Countertop refinishing works equally well on kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, laminate breakfast bars, and even cultured marble sink vanities. Recent technological advances have made countertop refinishing more durable, affordable, and attractive to homeowners. No messy demolition or long timelines required. You will save 50 to 75 percent over the cost of replacement. And the results are beautiful. Updating your kitchen or bathroom is one of the best things you can do for your home. Choose from over 30 colors and get the high-end look without the high-end cost.
Fun Fact: CSU Has a Student Run and Operated Butcher shop
When it comes to buying meat, you might think to get your selection at your local grocery store. Did you know there is another option? It's not where you might think. Colorado State University does in fact have its very own butcher shop where you can purchase meat products from. The butcher shop, Ram Country Meats, is located on campus at Colorado State University at 350 West Pitkin Street in Fort Collins. A wide selection of meat, including beef, lamb, pork, and chicken can be purchased by the public at the student ran and operated butcher shop.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
Casa Bonita hiring 550-plus positions including cliff divers
Casa Bonita is gearing up for reopening and is in need of its ever-so-popular cliff divers for the grand entertainment as well as hundreds of other staff members.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Odor investigation leads to bottled water recommendation in Dacono
A mysterious odor has forced authorities to recommend bottled water for some residents in the Dacono area.
Denver coffee shop ranked among top in the US
If you are looking to start your day with a cup of joe or find an afternoon pick-me-up, there are some great coffee shops across Colorado.
Did you know that DIA has a firepit and a new outdoor deck?
Have you ever seen a firepit at an airport? How about an outdoor deck with great views? That's just some of what the new space at Denver International Airport has to offer. DIA tweeted a new video showing passengers how to get to the new B-West outdoor deck. Some of the features include fire pits, mountain views, outdoor seating and a pet relief area. The outdoor deck is one of three at DIA, including the others on A-West and C-East.
Where does Colorado's 10-cent plastic bag fee go?
Many shoppers across Colorado have had to start paying bag fees in the new year. Denver7 shows where the fee goes, and why advocates are already seeing a change.
Arvada library closes due to meth contamination
Another Colorado library has shut its doors to the public after testing showed methamphetamine contamination.
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Here's The Oldest Bar In Colorado
Cheapism has the scoop on the American bars that's been around for decades.
WARNING: Don't touch the dead birds in Denver's city parks
The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment took to social media to tell locals to avoid touching dead birds they might encounter in city parks. While it's probably never a good idea to go around touching dead animals, the concern in this situation stems from avian flu that's currently infecting waterfowl and geese in Colorado. Avian flu is also currently impacting the chicken industry, blamed for the lack of eggs and skyrocketing prices. The presence of the flu among wild species around the state has made it difficult to control.
Can Fireflies Be Found in Colorado?
It's common to see lightning bugs glowing low in the sky during the summertime in the midwest and eastern portions of the country, but do these little, luminous insects exist in Colorado?. Although their population is limited, fireflies can actually be found throughout Colorado. And while these insects were first...
