Nine Cool Pontoon Boat Features

Sometime between the era of your grandparents’ nightly putt-putt around the lake and the more recent trend of 20-somethings partying at the sandbar, pontoon boats became cool. Cool because whether you’re young or old, hip or square, a novice boater or an old salt, you’re likely to dig what’s new on pontoons. Cool as in while they can still cruise and fish with the best, modern pontoons can also run with a go-fast, handle like a sportboat, haul you and your friends on your favorite towable and, yes, when the situation calls for it, party like a rock star.
Slush, snow delay ice fishing season at Petrie Island

The Petrie Island marina is unusually quiet this winter. A "fishing village" usually comes to life at the bay off the island in Ottawa's east-end, every winter for the last two decades. Last year, there were more than a hundred huts on the ice, according to Allan MacIntyre, the president of the Petrie Island Ice Fisherman's Association (PIIFA).
Best ice fishing tent

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When winter arrives and the temperatures drop low enough to freeze lakes in the Northern states, it’s time for ice fishing to begin. While ice fishing began as a means of finding food, it is now mainly for sport, although many anglers eat what they catch.
Another Attempt to Kayak the Deadly Tasman Sea

Another attempt is underway to kayak across the Tasman Sea from Australia to New Zealand. According to an Instagram post from Justin Jones — the first person, along with partner James Castrission, to paddle the 2,000km — Richard Barnes is 700km and 30 days into his attempt.
SPEED SHOP TOUR, FUTURE PLNS, AND MORE

The guys from the Desert SXS Youtube page stopped by Robby Gordon’s Lake Havasu Speed UTV shop and got the nickel tour. Here are Robby’s future plans regarding car delivery, the store, and much, much more. Give Desert SXS a follow HERE. Here are the spec differences between...

