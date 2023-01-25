ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Gillian Sisley

Ex-wife who tells 3 children their terminally ill father ‘passed away’ and is slammed by husband for lying to stepkids

A horrified man has turned to Reddit after discovering his wife told his stepchildren that their sick father had died and was ‘never coming’ to see them ever again. He felt distraught after learning this, as the children were obviously devastated. He’s now unsure of how to proceed in his marriage after making a shocking decision behind his wife’s back.
Andrei Tapalaga

Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven

A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
iheart.com

Man Crushed To Death By Pop-Up Urinal

A worker was crushed to death by a retractable urinal on Friday (January 27). The urinals have been installed across London's entertainment districts and are stored below ground during the day. At night, they are raised above the ground, giving people a place to use the restroom so they do not have to urinate on the streets.
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Mourns Passing of Close Friend

Mike Wolfe honored his late friend and mentor, Elmer Duellman, with an entire episode of American Pickers on January 18. Duellman, who owned Elmers Auto & Toy Museum with his wife, Bernadette, died in August 2019. After Duellman’s passing, Wolfe paid tribute to him in a Facebook post. In it, he explained that the two had been close for 25 years. And he fondly remembered Duellman as being “a big kid at heart.”
WUSA

Watch Maren Morris Belt Out Beyoncé's 'Drunk in Love' Riff

Maren Morris may be known for being a country crooner, but her rendition of Beyonce's 2013 hit, "Drunk in Love," proves just how much range the singer-songwriter has!. Morris took to TikTok on Wednesday to share her rendition of Queen Bey's song, which she belted out from her kitchen. Her impressive vocal range is evident as she sings the "Drunk in Love" intro tune. Morris ends the clip singing "We be all night" from the song's chorus.
WUSA

George Clooney Recalls Having Bell's Palsy as a Teenager

George Clooney suffered from Bell's palsy as a teenager, he told Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday. The movie star opened up about his past health condition while appearing on Kimmel's 20th anniversary episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. Clooney joined Snoop Dogg as a guest onstage in a recreation of the show's...
WUSA

Octomom Nadya Suleman Celebrates Kids' 14th Birthday With Sweet Treats

Some famous siblings are celebrating a big day! On Thursday, Nadya Suleman's octuplets turned 14 and marked the occasion by singing "Happy Birthday" to each other. In a video obtained by TMZ, Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jonah, Makai, Josiah and Jeremiah each hold a vegan doughnut with a candle as they celebrate themselves and each other. According to the outlet, all eight teens are vegan.

Comments / 0

Community Policy