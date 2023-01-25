ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argyle, TX

Nikki R
3d ago

US 377 should be another main artery connecting Fort Worth to denton via an elevated highway. All the way from I820 to US 380. Anything less is a waste of time and money.

Austin Monitor

City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion

With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
DALLAS, TX
inforney.com

Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval

The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
DENTON, TX
fortworthreport.org

As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny

When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

Local ISD Sells Plane, Lets Official Slide

Granbury Independent School District’s (GISD) Board of Trustees opted not to discipline a school official who had been caught taking the district’s private plane on personal trips, choosing instead to sell the plane after residents lambasted the board for purchasing it in the first place. As previously reported...
GRANBURY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass

Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine

Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
GRAPEVINE, TX
bowienewsonline.com

Commissioners get broadband brief; consider engineer for new sewer plant

Montague County Commissioners Monday received a brief overview of results from the recent broadband survey with a full report scheduled for February. During public comments at the Jan. 23 regular meeting, Pamela Waggoner, a broadband solutions manager with Connected Nation, asked to speak. The company she works for was contacted through the Priddy Foundation to conduct the broadband survey for the county. The full report will be presented via Zoom in February.
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
WFAA

Tarrant County health officials keeping close eye on measles as data shows low MMR vaccination rates in some schools

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials are keeping a close eye on MMR vaccination rates after a recent measles outbreak among children in Ohio. “The main message for parents is measles can be serious,” Tarrant County Public Health Epidemiology Division Manager Russ Jones said. “If we have an introduction -- not saying we will -- but we're vulnerable in some places to having a measles outbreak.”
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
Outsider.com

‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse

Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
ELLIS COUNTY, TX

