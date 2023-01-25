Read full article on original website
Nikki R
3d ago
US 377 should be another main artery connecting Fort Worth to denton via an elevated highway. All the way from I820 to US 380. Anything less is a waste of time and money.
H-E-B's Expansion Continues in North Texas with Second Frisco Store Opening SoonAsh JurbergFrisco, TX
Woman Loses Her Life After Threatening To Blackmail Married Lover. Should You Put Your Life On The Line For Love?Chibuzo NwachukuDallas, TX
4 Amazing Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend because she was about to confront him about being married.Northville HeraldGrand Prairie, TX
2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report
Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?
City looks for silver lining in TxDOT’s I-35 expansion
With the Texas Department of Transportation circling in on finalized plans for Interstate 35, city staffers are racing to seize opportunity of a number of cap-and-stitch projects that could come to be a silver lining in the largely unpopular interstate expansion. In a biannual update Jan. 19, Corridor Program Office...
inforney.com
Portillo’s at Rayzor Ranch wins planning panel's approval
The site of a future Portillo’s restaurant in Rayzor Ranch and several single-family residential developments are among the projects that will move forward after initial approval by Denton’s Planning and Zoning Commission this week. Here’s a look at each of the proposals and what’s next for the projects.
fortworthreport.org
As fracking increases in the Barnett Shale, Arlington city leaders avoid scrutiny
When she saw the drilling rig go back up, Kim Feil started closing windows. She didn’t want a repeat of 2013, when she experienced nosebleeds after natural gas drilling began at the site just a quarter mile from her home in Arlington, Texas, in the Barnett Shale. A 2019 study found people living between 500 and 2,000 feet of fracking sites have an elevated risk of nosebleeds, headaches, dizziness or other short-term health effects.
dallasexpress.com
Local ISD Sells Plane, Lets Official Slide
Granbury Independent School District’s (GISD) Board of Trustees opted not to discipline a school official who had been caught taking the district’s private plane on personal trips, choosing instead to sell the plane after residents lambasted the board for purchasing it in the first place. As previously reported...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
22 Homes, 35 Businesses Could Be Seized by TxDOT's US-380 Bypass
Although plans are not yet final, TxDOT hopes a new freeway will alleviate traffic along Highway 380 from Prosper to McKinney. The plans for road expansion have already divided people in Collin County. This month TxDOT announced the Blue Alternative as a frontrunner for the US-380 bypass, however, the C...
fortworthreport.org
Solution to expensive eggs? Tarrant County small farmers say support them more
The egg shelves have looked different every week at Ann’s Health Food Center in Arlington. One week, it would be all organic eggs. Some weeks, there would be several egg brands. Then, sometimes the shelves would be empty. “When our only choice is to offer a higher price egg...
keranews.org
White Settlement Road will keep controversial name after council scraps plans to consider change
Fort Worth City Council will not rename White Settlement Road – at least not any time soon. The road, which carries a name tied to Fort Worth’s history of pushing out Native Americans from the region, has transformed since it was paved in 1956. Once a prairie-lined road heading west, the street is now a bustling thoroughfare surrounded by businesses.
fox4news.com
SUV crashes into Dallas fire engine protecting emergency vehicles on I-30
DALLAS - Dallas County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after an SUV crashed into a fire engine that was on scene of another crash on I-30 early Saturday morning. The wreck happened just before 5 a.m., in the westbound lanes of the interstate, near N. Hampton Road. The fire engine...
Teenagers required to have a parent, guardian with them at Hulen Mall under new age policy
FORT WORTH, Texas — Hulen Mall announced Saturday it would be implementing an age policy that requires those under 17 years old to have parent guidance with them from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. The announcement was made on their social media page and the reaction from commenters was...
Caught on Camera: Feral hogs roaming, destroying yards in McKinney; residents share concerns
MCKINNEY, Texas — Two north McKinney neighborhoods have seen a drove of feral hogs in their neighborhoods in the last several days. While some neighbors say they've been around for about a year, the latest sightings have drawn a lot of attention because they've been caught on camera. Neighbors...
Fort Worth rehab center adolescent program shut down by state
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has suspended and forced the closure of a Fort Worth rehab center's program for adolescents after determining it created an immediate threat to the health and safety of children in its care. A letter on the suspension from...
These are Apparently the Top 20 Worst Places to Live in Texas
Texas is a vast and wonderful state. From Dallas, TX south to San Antonio, and from East to West there are so many great places to settle down and raise a family. But like Bon Jovi said every rose has its thorn, and here are Texas' top 20 of 'em.
Harbor Freight Tools now offering equipment, hardware in Grapevine
Harbor Freight Tools offers equipment and tools for lawn and garden, building and construction, lighting, and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Harbor Freight Tools opened its location at 1250 William D. Tate Ave., Ste. 100, Grapevine, on Jan. 24. Harbor Freight is a tool and equipment company with items for welding, plumbing, electrical, automotive and more.
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance
These Texas Residents Could See Up to $50,000 in Homeowner Assistance. Residents in Dallas, Texas may be able to claim homeowner assistance to help them buy a home. On Tuesday, Dallas expanded the homeowner assistance program that is aimed to help low and moderate-income homebuyers.
bowienewsonline.com
Commissioners get broadband brief; consider engineer for new sewer plant
Montague County Commissioners Monday received a brief overview of results from the recent broadband survey with a full report scheduled for February. During public comments at the Jan. 23 regular meeting, Pamela Waggoner, a broadband solutions manager with Connected Nation, asked to speak. The company she works for was contacted through the Priddy Foundation to conduct the broadband survey for the county. The full report will be presented via Zoom in February.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. PHAM, TIEN BA; NATIVE HAWAIIAN OR OTHER PACIFIC ISLANDER/M; POB: VIETNAM; AGE: 55; ADDRESS:...
What you need to know about the potential for winter weather next week in North Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Parts of North Texas saw some snow early in the week before it quickly left, but now, some more winter weather is expected to make its way into the region next week. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared the potential for winter weather...
Tarrant County health officials keeping close eye on measles as data shows low MMR vaccination rates in some schools
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — Tarrant County Public Health officials are keeping a close eye on MMR vaccination rates after a recent measles outbreak among children in Ohio. “The main message for parents is measles can be serious,” Tarrant County Public Health Epidemiology Division Manager Russ Jones said. “If we have an introduction -- not saying we will -- but we're vulnerable in some places to having a measles outbreak.”
‘1883: The Bass Reeves Story’ Granted Permission to Film in Historic Texas Courthouse
Bass Reeves started his life as a slave and went on to become one of the most influential lawmen in American history. In the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Taylor Sheridan will bring his story to life over the course of eight episodes. As usual, Sheridan and the rest of the team are striving to be as true-to-life as possible with the new spinoff. For instance, they’re looking at historic filming locations where Reeves once stood and conducted business. One of those locations is the Ellis County courthouse in Waxahachie, Texas.
