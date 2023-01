The Queen Creek Family Market is back this weekend outside the town's library. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Jan. 28, shop from 180-plus vendors outside the Queen Creek Library, located at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. Vendors will be selling products from soaps to freeze-dried candies. There will be over 20 food booths/trucks alone and a bounce house for kids. This weekend's creative vendors include Armor Fashion Shop, Anna's Homemade Treasures and Archer King designs, LLC.

QUEEN CREEK, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO