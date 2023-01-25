Read full article on original website
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State loses 6th of 7, falls 69-60 at IllinoisThe LanternColumbus, OH
It's Here! Harlem Globetrotters 2023 World Tour 2023Brennon HightowerChampaign, IL
Retail Giant Maurices Shuttering Two of Its Stores PermanentlyTy D.Danville, IN
2 Cities in Illinois Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensIllinois State
4 Amazing Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
What Goode’s two shoes on the court mean for Illinois
The coast is finally starting to clear on Goode Island. You’re probably wondering what Goode Island is, and why I’m using such a lazily crafted metaphor. Give me a minute to explain. Although current sophomore Illinois guard Luke Goode hasn’t played a single second of the season to...
What’s the Smallest Town in Illinois? – It’s Complicated
Illinois is like any other state in that it has large metro areas and tiny towns. Which one is the smallest? It's actually a somewhat complicated answer that appears to be a tie...or is it?. One of the sources I checked to learn which Illinois town has the honor of...
Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
Schools saying goodbye to snow days, some parents object
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — More schools are using remote learning when weather stops students from coming in, like it did on Wednesday. Some parents don’t like it, but officials said the benefits to e-learning aren’t just academics. Kids are given laptops, logins and assignments to cover from home, but it isn’t always simple. Lindsey White’s […]
Vermilion Co. gets more money for courtroom upgrades
Vermilion County is getting more money to upgrade its courtrooms in Danville.
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
‘Safe space center’ for kids opening downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – “We’re a product of environment. If nobody else is going to do it, somebody will have to do it,” Riynard Wilson said. Wilson wants to create a positive environment for kids who may not have one of their own. He and fellow youth mentor Tony Odom are opening a “safe space […]
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
BREAKING: Illinois State Police look to consolidate federal gun ban challenges
(The Center Square) – Illinois State Police are looking to consolidate several federal cases challenging Illinois' gun ban into one. The Crawford County state-level case filed earlier this month was the first case to be filed in state court after Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on more than 170 semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity. The measure also requires gun owners to register the banned guns they own with Illinois State Police no later than Jan. 1, 2024. ...
Danville Fire Department sees record number of calls in 2022
2022 was a record year for the Danville Fire Department.
ILLINOIS STATE POLICE ANNOUNCE RESULTS OF OCCUPANT RESTRAINT ENFORCEMENT PATROLS
Illinois State Police (ISP) Troop 7 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the results of Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) held in Vermilion/Macon County during January. These OREPs provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
Police: Former U of I employee arrested for personal use of university credit card
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — A now former U of I employee was arrested on Tuesday on accusations she made personal purchases on her university-owned credit card last year, according to University Police. Rebecca J. Nash, 60, of Milford, was taken into custody at the Illinois Human Recourses office at...
