Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Video of Jill Biden Ushering Joe Away From Reporters Goes Viral
The footage shows the president not answering questions about classified documents ahead of White House Lunar New Year reception.
Trump joins Biden, Obama in condemning 'horrible' beating of Tyre Nichols: 'Never should have happened'
Former President Donald Trump has responded to bodycam footage showing five Memphis police officers brutally beating Tyre Nichols, who later died of his injuries.
Never Give an Inch review: Mike Pompeo as ‘heat-seeking missile for Trump’s ass’
The former secretary of state wants to be president. His vicious memoir will sell, but he may not find buyers at the polls
Ukraine says Russia's putting inflatable tanks on the battlefield — but the decoys deflated
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Trump Responds to Paul Pelosi Attack Video
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape makes chilling call to TV station: 'I'm so sorry I didn't get more of them'
Paul Pelosi attacker David DePape said he was 'sorry I didn't get more of them' in a chilling phone call to a local California TV news station Friday after video of the attack was released.
Helicopter Used To Transport Putin, Top Officials Crash Lands in Moscow
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
Ukraine's battlefield success surprised Russia, but US troops who trained Ukrainians saw it coming, National Guard chief says
Many expected a Russian victory over Ukraine in "a matter of days or weeks," but not US National Guardsmen, Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson said this week.
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House
Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Trump said he would build an 'impenetrable dome' over the US as he warned of a possible World War III
Donald Trump said World War III could involve nuclear weapons and World War I and World War II would look like small battles, by comparison.
Ukraine says repels attack around Blahodatne while Russia's Wagner claims control
Jan 29 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said on Sunday its forces repelled an attack in the area of Blahodatne in the eastern part of the Donetsk region, while Russia's Wagner private military group said it took control of the village.
Arizona Republicans elect former Trump official Jeff DeWit to become next party chair, will replace Kelli Ward
Former Donald Trump officiate Jeff DeWit has won an election to become the next chair of the Republican Party in Arizona. He will replace current chair Kelli Ward.
