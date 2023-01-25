Changunarayan Road Changu Narayan Southern Trail, Changunarayan 44600 Nepal. The STar View Guest House is closed at this time. The following info may or may not be accurate when it's open again. I really cannot recommend another guesthouse in the village, but there are many fine guesthouses in Bhaktapur. We will post it if and when it is reopened. The Star View Guest House is located at the top of Changu Narayan, a peaceful, ancient temple village just 6 km outside of Bhaktapur, Nepal. The guest house has a commanding view of the entire Kathmandu Valley to one side and of the peaks of the Himalayas to the other! Our rooms are new, clean and decorated with original thangka paintings and other Nepali artwork. We also have 24-hour hot water, free internet and a wonderful rooftop patio. If you want to spend some time in Nepal away from the hustle-and-bustle, the Star View Nepal Guest House is the perfect location! Rooms: $10-25 / night Meals: Ask us about our "all-inclusive" options, including Amanda's famous pancakes for breakfast and food from a local Nepali chef for dinner!

