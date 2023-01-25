Read full article on original website
AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day
Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
Human Services Secretary Dr. David Scrase announces retirement from state government
The Office of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday announced the retirement of Dr. David Scrase from state government. Scrase has served as secretary of the Human Services Department since the governor took office in 2019 and served as Acting Secretary of the Department of Health between 2021 and 2022.
New Mexico’s First Statewide Cash Transfer Pilot Receives National Grant To Influence Public Opinion On Guaranteed Basic Income
SANTA FE — The New Mexico Economic Relief Working Group (ERWG) was selected as one of five groups for the “Power of Cash Narrative Grant,” announced by the Economic Security Project (ESP) today. The ERWG was selected from a pool of over 500 guaranteed basic income programs across the country.
Lujan Grisham’s Human Services Dept. Secretary David Scrase quits
On Friday, it was announced that Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Secretary, David Scrase, M.D., was stepping down from his post, one of the few cabinet members who has lasted throughout the governor’s reign beginning in 2019. In a statement, Scrase said, “It has...
Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM
This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration
On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
Roundhouse Roundup: Healthcare, Retail Crimes
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, January 27, legislators are looking at bills addressing key needs across New Mexico. Some of the interesting bills up for debate include one that would expand healthcare coverage for diabetic New Mexicans and one that would try to cut down on retail crimes. Improving diabetic resources This morning, legislators in the […]
New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks
(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
Public comment open for Dept. of Energy proposal to store nuclear waste in New Mexico
CARLSBAD, N.M. — Concerns are growing in Carlsbad, New Mexico to store nuclear waste at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant. According to the Department of Energy, the plant is the only repository for the disposal of transuranic waste generated by atomic energy defense activities in the country. The facility...
State lawmakers look to raise minimum wage to $15.50
"All the economic analysis of the state shows that a living wage in the state is over 16 dollars an hour for just one individual"
Greg MacGregor, Bill Gilbert, Gus Foster, NDI NM
Pasó por aquí…passed by here. Retracing the extraordinary Fray Domínguez and Escalante expedition of 1776 in the southwest. Bill Gilbert focuses on how nature is defined by human intervention and how we are now living in a new age – The Anthropocene. GUS FOSTER MOUNTAIN...
Insurance coverage battle leaves patient in surgery limbo
JACONITA, N.M. — Brittany Atkinson suffers from three rare vascular compression syndromes. Median arcuate ligament syndrome. Superior mesenteric artery syndrome. Renal nutcracker syndrome and needs life-saving surgery. “It's painful. It also impacts my ability to function daily,” Atkinson said. Atkinson was diagnosed in October and was told she...
As water fund dries up, bill aims to infuse $250M
A state fund that has helped finance dozens of water infrastructure projects around New Mexico since it was created nearly two decades ago is drying up. The State Investment Council has been sounding the alarm for years, warning the so-called Water Trust Fund, which it manages, could be depleted within 15 years without an additional infusion of capital or a restructuring of its distribution requirements of $4 million a year.
Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims
Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
New Mexico companies to receive funding for new employee training
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ten New Mexico businesses are getting state funding to help train new employees. The funding comes form the Job Training Incentive Program. The funds will help support the training of 87 new employees and six interns at ten companies across New Mexico for January. The companies will be reimbursed 50% to 75% […]
Gov. Lujan Proposes New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico of Up to $1,500
New Mexicans may soon get some extra money if a new proposal from Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is approved. Gov. Lujan Grisham plans to give up to $1,500 in a new one-time tax rebate from New Mexico to about 875,000 taxpayers . New One-Time Tax Rebate From New Mexico: Who...
School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature
It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
Former New Mexico tax official sentenced to 7 years for stealing tax funds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former top New Mexico tax official, George Martinez, will serve the next seven years in federal prison after being sentenced in court Thursday. Top federal officials announced the sentencing at a news conference Thursday afternoon, saying Martinez will also be forced to pay $1.2 million in restitution. In early 2022, Martinez […]
New Mexico lawmakers propose bill to chemically castrate pedophiles as parole condition
A bill in New Mexico would require certain convicted sex offenders to undergo chemical castration as a condition of their parole
Can California deliver on its Medi-Cal reform goals?
California's reversal on its Medicaid managed care contracts has left industry insiders and consumer advocates questioning if the state will stick to its intention to reform Medi-Cal, California Healthline reported Jan. 26. In December, California's Department of Health Care Services said it would award Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
