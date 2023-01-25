ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Mexico State

Comments / 0

Related
ladailypost.com

AFT New Mexico Legislative Re-Cap: Extended School Year & Healthcare Lobby Day

Members of AFT NM’s newest (and only) healthcare unit, the United Health Professionals of New Mexico, held their first lobby day Friday in conjunction with fellow healthcare workers from AFSCME District 1199NM and unveiled their effort to pass the NM Patient Safety Act, which would institute safe staffing rations in New Mexico hospitals. Courtesy/AFT NM.
NEW MEXICO STATE
pinonpost.com

Lujan Grisham’s Human Services Dept. Secretary David Scrase quits

On Friday, it was announced that Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Human Services Secretary, David Scrase, M.D., was stepping down from his post, one of the few cabinet members who has lasted throughout the governor’s reign beginning in 2019. In a statement, Scrase said, “It has...
newmexicopbs.org

Rust Shooting Charges, Statewide Public Safety Priorities & Wild Wolf Captured in NM

This week on New Mexico in Focus, Gene Grant and the Line Opinion Panel react to the Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office’s announcement of charges in the ‘Rust’ shooting tragedy. Actor Alec Baldwin and the film’s armorer both face involuntary manslaughter charges. The panel also discusses a debate that’s been reignited in the state legislature over our state’s pretrial detention process. Specifically, legislators are expected to take up a tool used to analyze the likelihood of a defendant showing up to court and/or committing a new crime if released. Finally, our panelists return to the issue of modernizing our state legislature. A recent poll showed a majority of New Mexicans support changes like paying lawmakers, hiring more legislative staff & lengthening session, but should term limits be under consideration as well?
SANTA FE, NM
pinonpost.com

NMPED Secretary Kurt Steinhaus quits Lujan Grisham administration

On Saturday, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s New Mexico Public Education Department (PED) secretary, Dr. Kurt Steinhaus, announced his departure from the governor’s administration. He was first appointed to the post in 2021. “The state of public education in New Mexico is in a better place than ever...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Roundhouse Roundup: Healthcare, Retail Crimes

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday, January 27, legislators are looking at bills addressing key needs across New Mexico. Some of the interesting bills up for debate include one that would expand healthcare coverage for diabetic New Mexicans and one that would try to cut down on retail crimes. Improving diabetic resources This morning, legislators in the […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Center Square

New Mexico governor pushing for new round of rebate checks

(The Center Square) - New Mexico’s Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham wants to send rebate checks to 875,000 New Mexico taxpayers. Senate Bill 10, sponsored by Senator Benny Shendo, D-Jemez Pueblo, would provide $1 billion in relief to New Mexicans; individuals will receive $750 payments, while joint filers will receive $1,500 payments. The Taxation and Revenue Department would send out the checks this summer if the measure becomes law. “As...
NEW MEXICO STATE
newmexicopbs.org

Greg MacGregor, Bill Gilbert, Gus Foster, NDI NM

Pasó por aquí…passed by here. Retracing the extraordinary Fray Domínguez and Escalante expedition of 1776 in the southwest. Bill Gilbert focuses on how nature is defined by human intervention and how we are now living in a new age – The Anthropocene. GUS FOSTER MOUNTAIN...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Insurance coverage battle leaves patient in surgery limbo

JACONITA, N.M. — Brittany Atkinson suffers from three rare vascular compression syndromes. Median arcuate ligament syndrome. Superior mesenteric artery syndrome. Renal nutcracker syndrome and needs life-saving surgery. “It's painful. It also impacts my ability to function daily,” Atkinson said. Atkinson was diagnosed in October and was told she...
NEW MEXICO STATE
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

As water fund dries up, bill aims to infuse $250M

A state fund that has helped finance dozens of water infrastructure projects around New Mexico since it was created nearly two decades ago is drying up. The State Investment Council has been sounding the alarm for years, warning the so-called Water Trust Fund, which it manages, could be depleted within 15 years without an additional infusion of capital or a restructuring of its distribution requirements of $4 million a year.
SANTA FE, NM
beckerspayer.com

Geisinger Health Plan fined $125K for wrongly rejected claims

Danville, Pa.-based Geisinger Health Plan has been fined $125,000 for wrongly rejecting health insurance claims, PennLive reported Jan. 27. The Pennsylvania Insurance Department uncovered the issues during routine audits, according to the report. Many of the wrongful denials involved mental healthcare and substance abuse treatment. The department said it found...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
errorsofenchantment.com

School choice hits New Mexico’s Legislature

It’s National School Choice Week across the United States. And, while New Mexico’s Legislature has not been particularly friendly to choice in recent years, the fact is that New Mexico DOES have some choice to celebrate (most notably charter schools), but it needs a lot more to improve the State’s poor educational performance.
ARIZONA STATE
beckerspayer.com

Can California deliver on its Medi-Cal reform goals?

California's reversal on its Medicaid managed care contracts has left industry insiders and consumer advocates questioning if the state will stick to its intention to reform Medi-Cal, California Healthline reported Jan. 26. In December, California's Department of Health Care Services said it would award Blue Shield of California Promise Health...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy