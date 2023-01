The Omaha Mavericks improve to 14-10-2 after securing a weekend split with the No. 9 Western Michigan Broncos behind tonight's 2-0, 40-save shutout victory. Freshman netminder Simon Latkoczy has now registered back-to-back shutouts in his last two starts. He turned away all 21 shots in last Saturday's series finale against Miami and career high 40 tonight. The Broncos pushed in the 3rd period by throwing 17 shots on the Trencin, Slovakia native but were unable to solve him all night long.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO