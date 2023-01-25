George Santos, the 34-year-old Republican elected in New York's 3rd Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, has said a lot of things about himself. And presumably, some of them are true. But after his victory, The New York Times uncovered a lot of falsehoods in his biography. "My sins here are embellishing my résumé," Santos told the New York Post two weeks before he was to take his oath of office. "I'm sorry." But his life story was only beginning to unravel. Here's a list of things Santos has said about himself that he now admits are not true or appear...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 23 DAYS AGO