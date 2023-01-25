Read full article on original website
Long Island GOP leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos admitted to crimes in Brazil
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Republican party leader says he has proof Rep. George Santos, who lied about much of his resume and life story, admitted to crimes in Brazil.Meantime, the Santos campaign office in Douglaston, Queens appeared to be closed again Monday as new videos of the embattled congressman emerged. One video involved Baruch College, a school Santos never attended. "I actually went to school on a volleyball scholarship. We went to play against Harvard, Yale, and we slayed them. Look, I sacrificed both my knees and got very nice knee replacements from HSS playing volleyball. That's how serious I took the...
New York Republican Takes Down 'Sad' George Santos With 1 Highly Decorated Diss
Lee Zeldin, a former Republican House member from Long Island, said Santos voter outrage is "certainly very genuine."
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'
Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.
Lying Rep. George Santos delivers his first speech on the House floor
Disgraced Rep. George Santos delivered his first House floor speech on Wednesday since being sworn in as a member of Congress earlier this month. The New York Republican rose to speak on the plight of Iranian protesters and acknowledge their bravery during his minute-long address. Santos also called on the Biden administration to do more than impose “mere sanctions” on the Iranian regime as punishment for its treatment of the demonstrators. “Today I rise in support of the brave Iranian protesters who are fighting against barbaric forces of immorality,” Santos began his remarks. “During his 1967 inaugural address as governor of California, Ronald...
George Santos Staffer Predicts What's Next For The Embattled Republican
"Here I am introducing my lifetime friends to this guy and asking them for money. I wish I hadn't," one staffer said, according to Talking Points Memo.
George Santos claims financial firm made millions. It’s in a Florida mailbox store.
The financial management firm that Rep. George Santos claims funded his campaign and manages tens of millions in assets is headquartered in a Florida mailbox store. The Devolder Organization, which the GOP congressman now says is the source of his newfound wealth and campaign spending, lists its address as a Fast Mail N More shop in Melbourne, Florida.
George Santos has campaign links to Sam Bankman-Fried’s company, records show
NEW YORK (PIX11) – At least one top former executive who has been linked to accused crypto-scammer Sam Bankman-Fried donated a combined $11,600 to U.S. Rep.-elect George Santos’ congressional campaign, Federal Election Commission (FEC) records show. Per FEC records, attorney Daniel Friedberg donated the maximum allowable for individuals, $5,800, ($2,900 each for the primary and […]
CNN Anchor Rips Republican's Reasoning For Not Calling On George Santos To Resign
"I don’t think that that’s the job of another member of Congress to say or call for," said Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) of fellow Rep. George Santos.
Rachel Maddow obtains footage of George Santos claiming he survived assassination attempt
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., who has a history of fabricating his own resume and lying about critical parts of his biography, claimed in an interview last month that he had been the target of an assassination attempt. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow on her show Monday night played a video of an...
Former teenage boyfriend of George Santos says incoming congressman lied to him, stole his phone
Embattled Rep.-elect George Santos of Long Island, New York, faces new criticism from a former romantic partner over lying about who he was during the couple’s relationship.
What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”. The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’
A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
Calls to Rep. Santos' offices temporarily answered by Rep. LaLota workers
The technical issue was fixed a short time after News 12 brought the issue to LaLota's team.
Santos volunteer says he's a "charlatan," urges him to resign
DOUGLASTON, N.Y. - There were calls Friday to expel George Santos from Congress as the embattled congressman has made it clear he will not resign. Now, one of his Long Island campaign volunteers is answering his dare after he said he would resign if his own voters call for it. She's one of many Republicans now urging him to resign after a myriad of fabrications. "I went door to door. I knocked on every door," said Teodora Choolfaian. Choolfaian, a conservative activist, campaigned for Santos because she believed he'd fight against mask mandates for young children. She trusted he's been vetted, and dismissed the New...
A running list of George Santos' apparent lies
George Santos, the 34-year-old Republican elected in New York's 3rd Congressional District in the 2022 midterms, has said a lot of things about himself. And presumably, some of them are true. But after his victory, The New York Times uncovered a lot of falsehoods in his biography. "My sins here are embellishing my résumé," Santos told the New York Post two weeks before he was to take his oath of office. "I'm sorry." But his life story was only beginning to unravel. Here's a list of things Santos has said about himself that he now admits are not true or appear...
George Santos Names Another Well-Known Liar As His Inspiration In Old Clip
"If he made it, it was time for everyone to have an opportunity," said Santos, who named former President Donald Trump as an inspiration behind his 2020 run.
George Santos is like a snake slithering in the GOP: Opinion cartoon by SW Parra
The New York congressman’s lies seem like they are endless. | Commentary
George Santos news - live: Scandal-hit congressman complains at being called ‘nutty fruitcake bunny boiler’
Embattled New York Republican George Santos is “saddened” that his fellow party member John Kennedy called him “nutty as a fruitcake” and a “bunny boiler” – a reference to Glenn Close’s unhinged, psychotic character in the 1987 movie Fatal Attraction.Mr Santos responded to the Louisiana Republican’s comments yesterday. “I am saddened that a distinguished senator from the GOP, whom I’ve respected would use such derogatory language against me,” he said. “Language like that is hurtful and divisive, and has no place in Congress,” he added.Meanwhile, a Brazilian drag queen is giving more details about the early life of Mr...
