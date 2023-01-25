USDA reinstates road work, logging restrictions to Tongass National Forest

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Biden reinstates restrictions on road-building and logging in Alaska's Tongass
The U.S. Forest Service said that it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, an effort to settle a two-decade long dispute over America's largest temperate rainforest after its Clinton-era protections were rolled back during the Trump administration. Tongass is roughly the size...
Biden Reinstates Logging Ban In America’s Largest National Forest
The administration has finalized its reversal of a Trump-era rule that gutted protections across 9 million acres of Alaska's Tongass National Forest.
Biden administration announces restrictions on hardrock mining in 225,000 acres of Minnesota wilderness
The Biden administration will protect some 225,000 new acres in a northeastern Minnesota wilderness area from mineral leasing, Interior Department officials confirmed on a call with reporters Thursday. The protections will be effective for 20 years, officials said, and will protect parts of the Rainy River watershed, including lands ceded to the Chippewa Bands of…
webcenterfairbanks.com
Confusion exists between the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act and the federal government
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Confusion exists between the 51-year-old Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) and the federal government’s ability to take lands into trust in Alaska. The State of Alaska and U.S. Department of the Interior filed a lawsuit, Tuesday, Jan. 17, against Bryan Newland, the Assistant Secretary...
US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota’s pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval. The order is “subject to existing valid rights,” but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota...
A cowboy who won the lottery just sold a sprawling 50,000-acre South Dakota ranch for over $37 million
Buying the Bismarck Trail Ranch in 2009 was a dream come true for Neal Wanless. Now, he's offloaded the property for a record-breaking $37.5 million.
Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park
A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
Montana Republican Looks to Change Indian Reservation System
A two-page resolution claims Indian reservations were "created in a different time and place and under circumstances that no longer exist."
Photos from space show 11,000 beavers are wreaking havoc on the Alaskan tundra as savagely as wildfire
Beavers love the warming Arctic, so they're re-landscaping it. Their dams change Alaska's lakes and rivers so much you can see it from space.
SNAP payments to shrink in 32 states as emergency benefits end next month
For nearly three years, households have been receiving an additional $95 or more on top of their normal allotment. But that extra money is set to expire next month.
Washington Examiner
Nevada lithium mining company cited for endangering habitat of 6-inch desert flower
An Australian mining company has been cited for endangering a 6-inch desert wildflower less than a week after the Department of Energy signed off on a $700 million conditional loan for the company to mine lithium in Nevada. Ioneer Rhyolite Ridge LLC was slapped with a trespass notice by the...
Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
Phys.org
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Biden admin moves to protect Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from planned mine
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval.The order is "subject to existing valid rights," but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota lost its rights last year,...
Feds Restore Roadless Rule for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest
On Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule that will ban logging and road construction on more than nine million acres of public land in Alaska. The contested decision applies to an area within the Tongass National Forest—the nation’s largest national forest, which sits in the southeastern part of the state. The newly-protected area, commonly known as the “roadless area”, is home to a pristine wilderness that’s widely heralded as a hunting and fishing mecca. But it also harbors valuable old-growth timber and the type of rare earth minerals that are highly sought after by mining companies around the world.
northernnewsnow.com
Reaction to Biden Administration’s mining ban for BWCA watershed
DULUTH, MN. -- ”This really puts America on the path of giving this wilderness area the protection that it desperately deserves,” said Ingrid Lyons, the Executive Director of save the Boundary Waters. Very happy environmental groups, like Save the Boundary Waters, said the Biden Administration’s move Thursday will...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Marine Highway System awarded $285M from federal government
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that Alaska will receive more than $285 million in funding from the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act, an act that Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped author. “The six grants for Alaska that we are discussing today are going to...
Biden Administration Cements Mining Ban Near Minnesota's Boundary Waters
The order establishes a 20-year mining ban on 225,000 acres next to the Minnesota wilderness, further crippling a Chilean firm's plans for a copper mine.
