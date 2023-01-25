ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

USDA reinstates road work, logging restrictions to Tongass National Forest

By The Associated Press, Joey Klecka, Lex Yelverton
webcenterfairbanks.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden reinstates restrictions on road-building and logging in Alaska's Tongass

The U.S. Forest Service said that it is reinstating restrictions on road-building and logging in the Tongass National Forest in Alaska, an effort to settle a two-decade long dispute over America's largest temperate rainforest after its Clinton-era protections were rolled back during the Trump administration. Tongass is roughly the size...
ALASKA STATE
The Hill

Biden administration announces restrictions on hardrock mining in 225,000 acres of Minnesota wilderness

The Biden administration will protect some 225,000 new acres in a northeastern Minnesota wilderness area from mineral leasing, Interior Department officials confirmed on a call with reporters Thursday. The protections will be effective for 20 years, officials said, and will protect parts of the Rainy River watershed, including lands ceded to the Chippewa Bands of…
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

US moves to protect Minnesota wilderness from planned mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota’s pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval. The order is “subject to existing valid rights,” but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota...
MINNESOTA STATE
Montana Free Press

Tribal bison hunter shot north of Yellowstone National Park

A tribal hunter was accidentally shot Tuesday in connection with the bison hunt on the northern border of Yellowstone National Park, government officials confirmed today. According to bison advocacy group Buffalo Field Campaign, a Nez Perce tribal member sustained a non-life-threatening injury when he was shot by another hunter while dressing a bison he’d harvested. The shooter was one of 40 non-Native hunters permitted to pursue bison that leave the park’s northern boundary as part of a larger management strategy that seeks to limit their dispersal into private and state land, Buffalo Field Campaign said.
MONTANA STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State

Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
IDAHO STATE
AL.com

Montana lawmaker wants to revisit idea of reservations

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A white state lawmaker in Montana is questioning whether land set aside long ago for Native Americans should exist anymore. Republican Sen. Keith Regier is proposing asking Congress to study alternatives to reservations. The measure, submitted this week and riddled with racial stereotypes, is unlikely to pass and would have no practical effect if it did. But it’s causing tensions to surface at the Republican-controlled Montana Legislature that kicked off this week.
MONTANA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Biden admin moves to protect Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from planned mine

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Biden administration moved Thursday to protect northeastern Minnesota's pristine Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from future mining, dealing a potentially fatal blow to a copper-nickel project.Interior Secretary Deb Haaland signed an order closing over 350 square miles (900 square kilometers) of the Superior National Forest, in the Rainy River Watershed around the town of Ely, to mineral and geothermal leasing for 20 years, the longest period the department can sequester the land without congressional approval.The order is "subject to existing valid rights," but the Biden administration contends that Twin Metals Minnesota lost its rights last year,...
MINNESOTA STATE
Field & Stream

Feds Restore Roadless Rule for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest

On Wednesday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) finalized a rule that will ban logging and road construction on more than nine million acres of public land in Alaska. The contested decision applies to an area within the Tongass National Forest—the nation’s largest national forest, which sits in the southeastern part of the state. The newly-protected area, commonly known as the “roadless area”, is home to a pristine wilderness that’s widely heralded as a hunting and fishing mecca. But it also harbors valuable old-growth timber and the type of rare earth minerals that are highly sought after by mining companies around the world.
ALASKA STATE
northernnewsnow.com

Reaction to Biden Administration’s mining ban for BWCA watershed

DULUTH, MN. -- ”This really puts America on the path of giving this wilderness area the protection that it desperately deserves,” said Ingrid Lyons, the Executive Director of save the Boundary Waters. Very happy environmental groups, like Save the Boundary Waters, said the Biden Administration’s move Thursday will...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho

Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
IDAHO STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Marine Highway System awarded $285M from federal government

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced on Thursday that Alaska will receive more than $285 million in funding from the Federal Infrastructure and Jobs Act, an act that Sen. Lisa Murkowski helped author. “The six grants for Alaska that we are discussing today are going to...
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy