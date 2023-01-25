This is the most diverse of class of lawmakers ever elected to the Massachusetts State House. They may be young and newly elected, but they are already well-known faces in their communities of color — communities facing some of the most challenging problems in the state, from lack of affordable housing to high health care costs. How will this next generation of local political leaders navigate their first terms, and will they be able to break barriers their predecessors could not?

