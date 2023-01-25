Read full article on original website
Lee Calls for Accountability in Wake of Tyre Nichols' DeathAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
The mother of Tyre Nichols claims Memphis police "brought humiliation" to their families and the Black community.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols' death proves little progress seen despite promises of reform following George Floyd's killingEdy ZooMemphis, TN
President Biden Expresses Condolences for Loss of Tyre Nichols and Grief for Americans in MemphisElizabeth A. GodwinMemphis, TN
Authorities in Memphis have released footage from the fatal traffic stop in the Tyre Nichols video.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Atlanta mayor sends letter to employees before release of Memphis video
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The mayor of Atlanta sent a letter to city employees on Friday afternoon related to the release of the Tyre Nichols video in Memphis, Tennessee. In the letter, the mayor says that he knows that videos like the one that will be released can...
tri-statedefender.com
Struggling to find any ‘rays of sunshine in all of this’
With Tyre D. Nichols in mind as the wheels of justice grind, many are struggling to find any “rays of sunshine in all of this.”. Five former Memphis Police Department officers are now charged with beating him to death, there was some yet unexplained “delay” in calling for an ambulance, others are being investigated, and Memphis Fire Department personnel have been suspended pending investigation.
Arkansas law enforcement react to Tyre Nichols video
With the release of video of the violent arrest of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols, who died just three days later from his injuries after being beaten by five Memphis police officers, the reaction in central Arkansas has been swift.
iheart.com
BUD'S BLOG, FRIDAY, JANUARY 27th, 2023
As five Memphis, Tennessee police officers are charged in the beating death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, and the video is set to be released sometime Friday, we'll get you fully up to date on this horrible story. Then, I want us to debate how the reaction that follows...
WBBJ
Poll of the Day: Tyre Nichols death
Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed video footage relating to the death of Tyre Nichols will be released on Friday evening. Memphis police, along with Nichols’ family, say they expect protests following the video’s release, but urged people to demonstrate peacefully. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.
wvlt.tv
Peppertree relocation putting renters at risk
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Despite an ambitious relocation project for what advocates estimate as up to 1,000 residents living in Peppertree, tenants tell the WREG Problem Solvers they don’t know anything about their futures and continue to live in troublesome conditions. “The only communication anyone has received has been through the media,” said Chase Madkins, a […]
Southwest Tennessee Community College to close campus, go to virtual classes Friday ahead of release of Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Southwest Tennessee Community College announced Thursday night they will close all campus locations - and switch to all-virtual classes - ahead of the anticipated release of the video of events which led to the death of Tyre Nichols. The school said all campus locations, including child...
Tyre Nichols protestors shut down I-55 bridge in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A group of protestors asking for justice for Tyre Nichols shut down all lanes of traffic on the Interstate 55 “old bridge” Friday night in Memphis. A few dozen protestors planned to meet at Martyrs Park in downtown Memphis tonight for a call to action. The protest was organized by Black Lives […]
Protesters march through Downtown Memphis after release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest video
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Protesters marched Friday evening to Interstate 55 south of Downtown Memphis, blocking traffic after the release of Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage. The Memphis Police Department issued a traffic alert for that part of the interstate and asked the public to avoid the locations that include I-55 North/Riverside and Arkansas Bridge, Crump/Third and Florida/North Parkway.
tri-statedefender.com
Skating for ‘Tyre’
At 29, Tyre D. Nichols was a bit old for skateboarding, his stepfather Rodney Wells said he told him. But you don’t stop doing something that you loved as much as Nichols. And, added Wells at a Monday (Jan. 23) rally for Nichols, not something you were that good at.
Biden, leaders react after Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — President Joe Biden was among the national, state and local officials sounding off after five Memphis police officers were indicted on multiple charges, including second-degree murder, for their involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols. Wednesday night, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis released a video statement, calling Nichols’ death “heinous, reckless, […]
tri-statedefender.com
TSD BLOG: Pending release of video prompts ‘public safety’ moves
With Friday’s scheduled release of video footage of the beating of Tyre D. Nichols, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is altering the schedule of planned activities and some area businesses have announced earlier closings. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Tyre Nichols, and those across the Mid-South affected...
