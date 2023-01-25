Read full article on original website
Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs
Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.
Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
Oak Mountain names California coach Shane McComb next head football coach
NORTH SHELBY – They went all the way across the country to do it, but the Oak Mountain Eagles have found their next head football coach. On Thursday, Jan. 26, Shane McComb was board approved at the Shelby County BOE meeting to become the next leader of the OMHS football program.
Read Alf Van Hoose’s 1983 Birmingham News column on death of Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant
Editor’s note: Alf Van Hoose worked for The Birmingham News from 1947-90, serving as sports editor and lead columnist for the last 22 of those years. In that time, he became arguably Paul “Bear” Bryant’s closest friend in the media. Re-printed below is the column Van Hoose published on Jan. 27, 1983, the day after Bryant died at age 69.
Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming
TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author
HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
58-year-old Mark Ridgeway was a bus driver, teacher and recently retired pastor.
Researcher shares amazing video of record-breaking sized eel found on Rockport Beach in Texas
It's not an animal you see every day, especially not in Texas! This mammoth-sized eel breaks the record of the first one recorded at three and a half feet long in the state.
Sumiton community remembers pastor, teacher killed in bus accident
SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Teacher, pastor, bus driver, basketball coach. Whatever the task, it was never too much for Mark Ridgeway. On Wednesday, classes at Mortimer Jordan High School were canceled after police reported Mark Ridgeway was performing standard checks on the bus before starting his morning route, but an unoccupied bus rolled and hit […]
Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses
Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
Alabama couple lands giant catfish on Lake Guntersville while fishing for bass
It sure was chilly on Lake Guntersville, Alabama, on Monday. But Jeremy Bethune and Summer Stevens of Flat Rock, Alabama, love fishing so much, they decided to put up with the cold weather and throw a few jigs into the water — maybe one of Guntersville's big bass would strike.
Grieving community says goodbye to beloved teacher and pastor
A grieving community said goodbye to its beloved teacher and pastor on Friday.
Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident
An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
Metro Roundup: Mountain Brook residents irked with lengthy construction on expensive house
Residents near a multimillion-dollar Mountain Brook residence made it very clear Monday night they are not happy with construction that has dragged on for more than five years. “I'm here today is to get an answer to a question, which is, ‘What is the City of Mountain Brook going to...
Calhoun County Schools raising money for funeral for 6-year-old beaten to death
If you're interested in donating, contact the Anniston Memorial Funeral Home.
Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Sold-out shows at the BJCC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
Roadwork crews hit gas line on Corpus Christi's West Side, causing leak, detours
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers and Nueces County Constables blocked off the road Wednesday afternoon after water crews accidentally hit underground gas line on South Port Avenue near Nimitz Street. Corpus Christi Fire Department Capt. Lonnie Loosemore tells 3NEWS the Corpus Christi Hazardous Materials team...
