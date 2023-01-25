ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
tdalabamamag.com

Ramsay QB Kameron Keenan garnering attention of D1 programs

Kameron Keenan has earned two D1 offers after leading the Ramsay Rams to a class 5A State Championship. Keenan is currently a sophomore at Ramsay in Birmingham, Alabama. He is the younger brother of former four-star and Alabama football redshirt freshman, Tim Keenan III. Marshall recently became the first program...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
tdalabamamag.com

ACC, SEC schools standing out to Dre Kirkpatrick Jr.

Dre Kirkpatrick Jr. is well on his way to making a name for himself as his offer list continues to grow. Kirkpatrick attends Gadsden City High School in Gadsden, Alabama. He holds 10 D1 offers, including offers from Auburn, Georgia Tech and Tennessee. The 2024 recruit said he feels the...
GADSDEN, AL
CBS42.com

Multiple Rounds Of Heavy Rain Incoming

TONIGHT: Cloudy, and dry through at least midnight. A few showers will be possible northwest of Birmingham before sunrise Sunday. Lows in the 40s. SUNDAY: Rain spreads across the state from northwest to southeast through the day. Rain will be heavy at times, particularly south of I-20. Some localized flooding can’t be ruled out mainly south of Birmingham. Widespread rain totals of 1-2″ likely, with some locally high amounts in Alabama as high as 4″. Highs in the upper 50s.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Teacher identified in fatal accident at Mortimer Jordan High School

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — UPDATE:. The Jefferson County School System identified the teacher as Mark Ridgeway. Here's a statement from Mortimer Jordan High School's principal Craig Kanaday:. “Mark Ridgeway, a graduate of Mortimer Jordan, dedicated his life to serving people. He pastored a church until his recent retirement this...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Alabama schools cancel Black History Month events with award-winning Black children’s author

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple Alabama schools have canceled events featuring a Black, award-winning, New York Times-bestselling children’s author. The events, which had been scheduled to take place during Black History Month in Hoover and Alabaster City Schools, were canceled without explanation earlier this week, according to Derrick Barnes, the author. He believes the cancellations […]
HOOVER, AL
CBS 42

Sumiton community remembers pastor, teacher killed in bus accident

SUMITON, Ala. (WIAT) — Teacher, pastor, bus driver, basketball coach. Whatever the task, it was never too much for Mark Ridgeway. On Wednesday, classes at Mortimer Jordan High School were canceled after police reported Mark Ridgeway was performing standard checks on the bus before starting his morning route, but an unoccupied bus rolled and hit […]
SUMITON, AL
Alabama Now

Police say four burglars traveled to Alabama to steal luxury purses

Four Illinois men who police believe traveled to Alabama in a planned store burglary in which $34,000 in luxury purses were stolen have been arrested in Kentucky. Birmingham police said, Patrick Dudley, 23, Monro Shivers, 30, Alexis Trader, 31, and Fontain Plummer, 36, are all charged with burglary and theft after a Wednesday morning break-in at the Belk store in the Riverchase Galleria.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama school bus driver and teacher killed in parking lot bus accident

An longtime Alabama high school teacher and bus driver was killed early Wednesday when he was an unoccupied school bus rolled into him, school district officials said. Classes were cancelled at Mortimer Jordan High School in Jefferson County, Alabama, Wednesday after the school staff member was killed in the school parking lot while performing a routine check on a bus before starting the morning bus route.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Fatal Crash Takes The Life of Two in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency a two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, has claimed two lives. Karen R. Tatum, 60, of Anniston, was critically injured when the 2001 Toyota Avalon she was driving was struck by a 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Taran Seymour, 56, of Anniston. After the initial collision, both vehicles left the roadway and struck a tree. Tatum was transported to Regional Medical Center in Anniston, where she later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased. The passenger in the Toyota, Karen J. Pope, 36, also of Anniston was pronounced deceased at the scene of the crash. Seymour was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham for medical treatment. The crash occurred on Choccolocco, approximately eleven miles east of Anniston, in Calhoun County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Sold-out shows at the BJCC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — It’s a big night for Birmingham, with two big shows at the BJCC with comedy icons Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle at the Legacy Arena – Hamilton concert hall. This is one of their two anticipated shows that’s going to be here at the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

