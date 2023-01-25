The Disney+ show, Genius: MLK/X, will be filming in Downtown Macon Monday and Tuesday, January 30 and 31, 2023. There will be prep work leading up to those days and clean up after. This season of Genius tells the dual stories of Civil Rights leaders Martin Luther King, Jr. and Malcolm X. The list of road and public closures for prep, filming, and wrap is below.

