This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this WinterTravel MavenIndependence, OH
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in ClevelandTed RiversCleveland, OH
Identical twin sisters marry identical twin brothers: meet the Salyers familySavannah AylinTwinsburg, OH
Is Swenson's misleading customers with "shrinkflation?"Jake WellsAkron, OH
Looking for Thai Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
kentwired.com
Race and democracy are the focus for artists at Kent photo exhibition
Eleven featured photos were displayed at the Uumbaji Gallery in Oscar Ritchie Hall Thursday from eight artists, all with different backgrounds and ideas shown through their work. The Growing Democracy Project hosted “Race and Democracy: A Photovoice Project,” where community members submitted photos that represented their stories. Paige...
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Ohio this Winter
There is no shortage of options when it comes to seeing the outdoors. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Ohio offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature.
Lake Metroparks Ice Festival and other things to do this weekend, Jan. 27-29
Make the most out of the cold weather with ice festivals and other things to do in Northeast Ohio this weekend.
Journey's Journey: 2-year-old will visit all 63 national parks
Texas family, Valerie and Eric Castillo is on a journey to take their 2-year-old daughter Journey to explore all 63 national parks.
whbc.com
Upside Down: More Snow South Than North
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
Couple survived Blizzard of ’78 with truck stop strangers
Light snow is falling outside of David and Sandy Tarzanick’s Seven Hills home. The flurries in late January sharply remind them of 1978 and the blizzard that almost killed them.
couponingwithrachel.com
BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12
This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
WKYC
Ready Pet GO! Humane Society of Summit County visits 3News
The Humane Society of Summit County visited 3News on Saturday. They have many dogs up for adoption.
Grab your coat! Activities to do in Northeast Ohio this winter
There are plenty of activities for you and the whole family across Northeast Ohio this winter.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio
Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
everydayakron.com
Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge | Akron Small Business Feature
Nicole Farrell is opening a cat lounge called Whiskers & Wine in early 2023. Keep reading to learn from Nicole about the new addition to Downtown Akron. Join the Whiskers & Wine mailing list to get an exclusive invite to their launch party. Visit their website to learn more. What...
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
cleveland19.com
$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
spectrumnews1.com
Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees
ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
UA nursing student provide care, conversation at Akron's Grace House
University of Akron nursing student Allison Cesar knows spending a short time with residents at Grace House goes a long way, whether it's through care and comfort or just conversation.
Owner of beloved Memphis Kiddie Park dies in Florida home
Russell Wintner, the owner and manager of the Memphis Kiddie Park, a treasured hidden gem in Brooklyn, died peacefully Monday at his home in Florida, according to his obituary. He was 70.
Snow belt to start cranking, with up to 8 inches possible by Friday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The break from the snow will be brief for Northeast Ohio residents as the lake effect is about to take hold, and some areas could get an additional 8 inches of snow. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
‘Just horrific’: Vandals damage soccer, baseball fields in Cuyahoga Falls
Local authorities hope someone can help identify an individual or individuals responsible for a tremendous amount of damage done to multiple soccer and baseball fields.
