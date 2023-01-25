ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

kentwired.com

Race and democracy are the focus for artists at Kent photo exhibition

Eleven featured photos were displayed at the Uumbaji Gallery in Oscar Ritchie Hall Thursday from eight artists, all with different backgrounds and ideas shown through their work. The Growing Democracy Project hosted “Race and Democracy: A Photovoice Project,” where community members submitted photos that represented their stories. Paige...
KENT, OH
whbc.com

Upside Down: More Snow South Than North

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was like Ohio turned upside down in Wednesday’s snow, with the highest amounts in Stark County and points south. At the Akron Canton Airport, weather watchers measured 3.1 inches of snow from the morning event. But amounts are higher, especially...
NORTH CANTON, OH
couponingwithrachel.com

BOGO TICKETS – The Great Big Home + Garden Show Cleveland ~ 2/3 – 2/12

This Post May Contain Affiliate Links : Disclosure Policy. The Great Big Home + Garden Show February 3rd – 12th. I’m ready for spring, aren’t you? The warmer temperatures, the garden planning, and the sun on our faces! With spring just a couple of months away, it’s time to start planning on sprucing your home. The perfect place to help you start planning is The Great Big Home + Garden Show! Held February 3rd – 12th at the I-X Center in Cleveland, you’ll be able to get tips to renew, refresh and restore your home.
CLEVELAND, OH
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Cleveland, Ohio

Planning on spending some time in Cleveland? Set on the shores of Lake Erie, the second largest city in Ohio is a great base for exploring some of the Buckeye State’s top attractions and travel destinations. From beautiful state parks to quaint lakeside towns, there are so many incredible places to explore on day trips from Cleveland, Ohio.
CLEVELAND, OH
everydayakron.com

Whiskers & Wine Cat Lounge | Akron Small Business Feature

Nicole Farrell is opening a cat lounge called Whiskers & Wine in early 2023. Keep reading to learn from Nicole about the new addition to Downtown Akron. Join the Whiskers & Wine mailing list to get an exclusive invite to their launch party. Visit their website to learn more. What...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

$127k of jewelry stolen from Great Northern kiosk

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - North Olmsted Police Department are looking for help identifying three people believed to have stolen $127,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk in Great Northern mall. Police believe two of the suspects stood watch while another took the jewelry out of the kiosk. If you know...
NORTH OLMSTED, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Exploring Ohio: Hand-feeding Chickadees

ALLIANCE, Ohio — Winter can be challenging for birds in Ohio as food can be scarce, and energy is precious. But, that makes this the best time of year for feeding birds by hand. Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance invites visitors to hand-feed wild chickadees....
ALLIANCE, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH

