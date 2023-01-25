Read full article on original website
In Memoriam: George Cicala
George A. Cicala, professor emeritus of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Delaware, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. He was 87. Dr. Cicala joined the faculty as an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology in 1961. He was named an associate professor in 1965 and professor in 1972. When he retired in 2003, he was awarded emeritus status.
For the Record
For the Record provides information about recent professional activities and honors of University of Delaware faculty, staff, students and alumni. Recent publications, presentations and service include the following:. Publications. Faculty colleagues in the College of Education and Human Development and the College of Arts and Sciences have published a new...
Black History Month
February is Black History Month, and the University of Delaware community will recognize, engage and discuss achievements and continuing challenges through a series of events. Panel discussions, poetry readings, dance performances, art exhibits and more will celebrate the critical contributions and activism of African Americans. Attend a fireside chat. Who:...
Undergraduates needed for coastal research
Sea level rise, caused by Earth’s changing climate, is impacting the farms, forests and communities along our coastlines. “Ghost forests” — stands of dead trees killed by saltwater intrusion — are a stark reminder of these impacts on the quality of coastal soil and water. A team of scientists is investigating these effects across the Delmarva Peninsula, through a Coastal Critical Zone grant from the National Science Foundation.
