George A. Cicala, professor emeritus of psychological and brain sciences at the University of Delaware, passed away on Nov. 8, 2022. He was 87. Dr. Cicala joined the faculty as an assistant professor in the Department of Psychology in 1961. He was named an associate professor in 1965 and professor in 1972. When he retired in 2003, he was awarded emeritus status.

