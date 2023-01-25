ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

FBI finds more classified items in Biden's Delaware home

WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched President Joe Biden’s home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday and located additional documents with classified markings and also took possession of some of his handwritten notes, the president’s lawyer said Saturday. The president voluntarily allowed the FBI into his home, but...
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'

One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
State senator’s wife collapses on camera as he unveils longshot bid for White House

Rollan Roberts II’s longshot bid the White House got off to an inauspicious start when his wife collapsed on to the floor in the middle of his kickoff speech. Ms Roberts, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, was standing by as Mr Roberts detailed why Americans might consider him for the presidency in 2024, until she wobbled slightly and fell to the ground. Rollan Roberts II announces he is running for president this week, when his five-months pregnant wife passes out. She was fine, and Roberts was obviously highly concerned. Hell of a start to Rollan Roberts 2024!...
Russia warns West of destruction for arming Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The speaker of Russia's parliament warned Sunday that countries supplying Ukraine with more powerful weapons risked their own destruction, a message that followed new pledges of armored vehicles, air defense systems and other equipment but not the battle tanks Kyiv requested. "Supplies of offensive weapons...
🎥Vice President rallies against push to roll back abortion rights

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris railed against efforts in Washington and in Republican-led states to restrict abortion on what would have been the 50th anniversary of Roe vs. Wade, invoking fundamental American values such as freedom to make the case for protecting abortion access despite the Supreme Court's decision to eliminate constitutional protections for it.
U.S. spending another $2.5 billion for Ukraine war effort

WASHINGTON —The Department of Defense (DoD) announced late Thursday, the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs, according to a statement from the DoD. This authorization, which is valued at up to $2.5 billion, is the Biden Administration’s thirtieth...
While Ukraine burns, U.S. in dispute over supplying tanks

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany (AP) — Defense leaders meeting at a U.S. air base in Germany on Friday failed to resolve divisions over providing advanced battle tanks to Ukraine after more than five hours of discussions about sending more military aid to the embattled country in its war with Russia.
