South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
Withstanding the test of time — St. Jerome's School celebrates a century
As other catholic schools had to shut their doors due to low enrollment, St. Jerome's has withstood the test of time.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law
According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
cleveland19.com
Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays
BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
Bedford asks University Hospitals to restore services at UH Bedford as part of pending lawsuit
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As part of its pending lawsuit against University Hospitals, the city of Bedford is asking UH to restore more medical services at the former UH Bedford Hospital, which closed to in-patient services last year. During a conference with attorneys from UH and the city on Wednesday,...
Millions in Clevelanders’ medical debt could be erased by new council measure
New city council legislation could erase about $190 million in medical debt for more than 48,000 Clevelanders.
Another hunger tsunami could be coming. Are we ready? Editorial
At the end of next month, millions of food stamp recipients across the country and hundreds of thousands in Ohio will receive their final pandemic emergency food-aid allotment of extra SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits, as food stamps are now called. On one level, this makes sense. The pandemic...
How Northeast Ohio home prices have changed over the last decade: The Wake Up for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. If you own a home – or one day want to – you care about real estate. How much is your house worth? How much did your neighbor’s house sell...
Photos: Brecksville-Broadview Heights gymnast Gianna Ravagnani earns top spot at 6-school meet
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brecksville-Broadview Heights hosted a six-school gymnastics meet Thursday night and one of its own took first place, sophomore Gianna Ravagnani. Ravagnani edged Magnificat junior Keira Leneghan with a combined score of 37.650 to Leneghan’s 37.600, capping a BBHHS team win over second place Magnificat by 6.15 points.
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Seeks Public Input on Heisley Road Resurfacing Project
The city of Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and SR-2. The project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through November 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained via daily lane closures. The estimated construction cost for the project is $1.4 million. A federal...
cleveland19.com
Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax
LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month. The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot. 19 News was...
Ohio Dollar General stores reopen after temporary closures
In November, Yost sued Dollar General over deceptive pricing.
spectrumnews1.com
'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
WFMJ.com
Juvenile arrested in Portage County after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools
A 15-year-old male has been arrested in Portage County on Friday after allegedly making threats to Lakeview Schools. According to Cortland Police Chief, David Morris, shortly before 8:30 a.m., school resource officers were made aware of two threats left on the school district's voicemail system. Additional officers were sent to...
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Cleveland
Cleveland, Ohio, is a vibrant and diverse city that offers a variety of neighborhoods for young professionals to choose from. The following are some of the city's best neighborhoods for young professionals:
cityofmentor.com
Mentor Police Department Statement
The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
Ex-MetroHealth chief adminstrative officer will be paid entire 2023 salary; other execs promised $350K for staying on this year
CLEVELAND, Ohio — MetroHealth plans to pay four executives a total of $350,000 if they stay on through this year. And the health system agreed to pay the former chief administrative officer her full 2023 salary of more than $500,000, even though she left the system in December. Jane...
These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea
BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
wqkt.com
Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach
Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
