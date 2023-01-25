ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mentor, OH

Cleveland.com

South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools news: A bake sale at Memorial Junior High, and Sunview students raise money for animal shelter

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- The following is news about the South Euclid Lyndhurst Schools, as presented by the district. Memorial Junior High Student Council holds bake sale. The Memorial Junior High (MJH) School Student Council demonstrated its school spirit and commitment to building up and serving others at the first MJH Student Council Bake Sale, held during its basketball team’s Jan. 17 home game against Strongsville Middle School.
LYNDHURST, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Lee Fisher / Dean, Cleveland State University School of Law

According to Lee Fisher, what he learned in law school has influenced him in each step of his nearly 50-year career. “Every position that I’ve held, whether it was as a lawyer, a state legislator, attorney general, lieutenant governor or CEO of two nonprofits, in every one of those positions, I was able to utilize the skills that I learned from my legal education to help to be more effective in my position,” he said. “And it’s why I always tell students when they’re considering whether they should go to law school ... even if you don’t want to practice law, there is no better degree in America, for learning the skills to be an effective leader in whatever sector you land, whether it’s public, private or nonprofit.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Beachwood City Schools add 3 new holidays

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Beachwood City Schools officials have added three new holidays to their academic calendar, as part of their “commitment to creating an inclusive and responsive learning community,”. Starting in the 2023-2024 school year, Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, and Diwali will be recognized as days off...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Northeast Ohio school closings for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Several school districts, most south of the Cleveland area, have canceled classes for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, because of poor weather conditions. School districts in Cuyahoga County that have canceled classes include Berea City Schools, Brecksville-Broadview Heights, Parma City Schools and Strongsville Schools. The list below...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Photos: Brecksville-Broadview Heights gymnast Gianna Ravagnani earns top spot at 6-school meet

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio — Brecksville-Broadview Heights hosted a six-school gymnastics meet Thursday night and one of its own took first place, sophomore Gianna Ravagnani. Ravagnani edged Magnificat junior Keira Leneghan with a combined score of 37.650 to Leneghan’s 37.600, capping a BBHHS team win over second place Magnificat by 6.15 points.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Seeks Public Input on Heisley Road Resurfacing Project

The city of Mentor is proposing to resurface Heisley Road between Hendricks Road and SR-2. The project is scheduled to begin in August and will continue through November 2023. Two-way traffic will be maintained via daily lane closures. The estimated construction cost for the project is $1.4 million. A federal...
MENTOR, OH
cleveland19.com

Lake County commissioners rescind sales tax

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - At their Thursday morning meeting, Lake County commissioners voted to rescind the 1/2 percent sales tax increase they had passed earlier this month. The increase had angered many residents, who immediately started a petition drive to get the issue on the ballot. 19 News was...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

'Pay to Stay' ordinance expected to pass in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — Rent payments are difficult for many people, especially those living paycheck to paycheck. The City of Lakewood, Ohio announced that it is looking to pass an ordinance that would help people avoid eviction. The city is looking to permanently pass a "Pay to Stay" ordinance, which...
LAKEWOOD, OH
cityofmentor.com

Mentor Police Department Statement

The men and women of the Mentor Police Department are saddened at the death of Tyre Nichols which occurred earlier this month at the hands of five former officers in the Memphis Police Department. We are sickened by the actions of these individuals and share in the collective disgust felt...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

These trees are likely to be banned from public lands in Berea

BEREA, Ohio -- Not all trees equally welcome in the city. Speaking on behalf of the Berea Shade Tree Commission, City Council Representatives Erika Coble and Gene Zacharyasz presented an ordinance at the Jan. 17 council meeting that regulates tree species in public places, particularly on tree lawns and rights-of-way.
BEREA, OH
wqkt.com

Bohley resigns as Chippewa football coach

Mike Bohley has stepped down as Head Football coach at Chippewa. The Chipps were 1-29 in the three seasons before he arrived. Bohley’s 10 years there included three playoff seasons, before all teams were allowed to participate, and a Wayne County Athletic League title in 2014. His overall record was 54-51. His tenure was arguably the most successful in Chippewa football in the last half century. He will remain as the school’s Athletic Director.
DOYLESTOWN, OH

