Bison Guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas Discusses His Freshman Season
Jace Denman caught up with North Dakota State men's basketball freshman guard Damari Wheeler-Thomas. They discussed his freshman season, adjusting to the college game, and more!
1-28-23 Flag Sports Saturday Hour 1
9:06 - 9:20 - Welcome.. Top Stories we’re following... Show Preview... Ways to be a part of the show… Saturday Morning Scoreboard. 9:34 - 9:47 – NDSU hires Jason Petrino (previously at Southern Illinois) as new defensive coordinator. 9:50 - 9:58:50 – Hockey Day Minnesota.
North Dakota State Loses Several Key Pieces to Transfer Portal
The 2023 offseason has been uncharted territory so far for perennial FCS powerhouse North Dakota State. Not only are the Bison coming off a championship loss for the first time in their illustrious history since moving to Division I, but they are also seeing a side of the transfer portal that they aren’t used to.
Moorhead-based Vanna Adventure Vans adding new production facility in West Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- A booming Moorhead-based van customization company is now expanding to West Fargo. "We've found it's definitely a national market. We're designing vans for literally people from all four corners of the country, east coast, west coast. down south, Florida, Arizona, Nashville, New Jersey," said Ben Gleason, the Co-Founder and CEO of Vanna Adventure Vans,
Two colleges merging with others as part of NDSU budget plan
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — NDSU is planning to eliminate two of its seven colleges as the university looks to cut around ten million dollars over the next two years. That could result in 35-full time employees being cut. The colleges merging with others will be College of Math and...
NDSU announces proposed job cuts, reducing number of colleges
(Fargo, ND) -- Big changes could be coming to North Dakota State University. President Dr. David Cook announced Wednesday evening that, as part of the University's new strategic plan, a reduction of the number of colleges and job cuts could be on the way. "We've had some challenges with enrollment,...
Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead closing
MOORHEAD, Minn. Valley News Live) - Punk Chef Pizza in Moorhead is closing Saturday. In a Facebook post, they write:. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that tomorrow, Saturday, 1/28, we will officially be closing our doors. We appreciate everyone’s support, especially the Moorhead community. After...
Fargo Capstone Classical Academy promotes "Wisdom and Virtue" in inaugural year
(Fargo, ND) -- Paul Fisher, Capstone Classical Academy's Headmaster, joined WDAY Radio to give an update on their first school year and some of the challenges a first-year school experiences. Fisher says the academy educates students to think with "virtue and wisdom", along with "human flourishing". The headmaster likened the...
Blowing Snow Causing Hazardous Road Conditions
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The snow that fell overnight combined with the high winds are causing tough travel conditions on the rural roads. Minnesota State Patrol Sergeant Jesse Grabow says in the St. Cloud region troopers are responding to several crashes, spin-outs, and jackknifed semis on Interstate 94 from Moorhead to St. Cloud.
Moorhead Area Public Schools humming along into 2023, still dealing with support staff issues
(Moorhead, MN) -- In our latest check-in with area public and private schools, leadership inside Moorhead's public school district says the schools are humming along as we move into 2023. "We're continuing with our school construction, our enrollment is stable, overall in general from what I've heard from staff is...
Punk Chef Pizza and Bar to close doors, cites workforce shortages
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local pizza place will be closing their doors this weekend. Punk Chef Pizza and Bar announced on their social media pages that they will be officially closing their doors on Saturday, January 28th. The restaurant and bar says they appreciate the community's support. "After having to...
Funding For Washington Ballpark Included in Gov Walz’s Bonding Bill
(KDLM/KFGO) – Gov. Tim Walz has proposed a $3.3 billion bonding bill that would include millions of dollars for projects across the state, including Detroit Lakes, Pelican Rapids, Dilworth, and Moorhead. As a part of the bonding bill, the city of Detroit Lakes would receive a $1.4 million grant...
Lynyrd Skynyrd coming to 2023 Red River Valley Fair
(Fargo, ND) -- Classic Rock fans are rejoicing after the latest concert announcement for July's Red River Valley Fair. The Fair announcing Friday morning that Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the Grandstand stage on Saturday, July 15th. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band joins an already star-studded list of...
Water and fishing enthusiasts to converge on FargoDome this weekend for annual boat show
(Fargo, ND) -- The 31st annual Red River Valley Boat and Marine Products Show is happening this weekend at the FargoDome. "Inventory is better. I mean it's absolutely better, but deals are going to be made on the spot. So, if you show up on Sunday, that boat, like the Sea-Doo Switch you know, they've got like 40 of them, you know you might see 20 or 30 of them gone," said show producer Barry Cenaiko.
Update: Moorhead teen officially charged in Twin Cities shooting
(Moorhead, MN) -- In an update to a story we first brought to you over a week ago, a Moorhead teen accused in a shooting in Monticello has officially been charged. 18-year-old Dillon Tilbury faces a second degree attempted murder charge, along with first degree assault. The charges stem from...
Semi hits NDHP vehicle
ARGUSVILLE, ND - A North Dakota State Patrol SUV was heavily damaged after being rear-ended by a semi Thursday night. It happened on I-29 near Argusville at around 7pm while the Trooper was out checking on occupants of four vehicles that had been in an earlier crash. No one was hurt. The semi, which was hauling an empty cattle trailer, jack-knifed into the median after hitting the patrol vehicle. Northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for about 2 1/2 hours while the crashes were investigated and the wreckage was cleared.
NDSU to receive $175,000 grant for computer engineering research
(Fargo, ND) -- A prominent local university is receiving a grant meant to aid research and provide education for future students. The announcement comes from U.S Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND), who says the National Science Foundation (NSF) and Division of Computing and Communication Foundations (CCF) awarded $174,999 to North Dakota State University. The grant will be used to research "multi-level cells", memory cells capable of storing information more efficiently. Documents detailing the grant's purpose show the research from this project will be used in computer-engineering undergraduate and graduate courses.
Car hits Fargo Home Depot
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on the lookout for a car involved in a hit-and-run. The victim is the Home Depot on 47th Avenue South in Fargo. Police answered a call around 2 a.m. Friday morning about a vehicle hitting the building and then taking off from the scene.
South Fargo garage fire under investigation
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo Fire investigators are looking into the cause of a blaze on the city's south side. Around 2 a.m.Thursday morning, crews say they responded to the 14-hundred block of 4th Avenue South for the fire. Smoke could be seen coming from the garage on the property. The...
