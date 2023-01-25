ARGUSVILLE, ND - A North Dakota State Patrol SUV was heavily damaged after being rear-ended by a semi Thursday night. It happened on I-29 near Argusville at around 7pm while the Trooper was out checking on occupants of four vehicles that had been in an earlier crash. No one was hurt. The semi, which was hauling an empty cattle trailer, jack-knifed into the median after hitting the patrol vehicle. Northbound I-29 was closed between Argusville and Gardner for about 2 1/2 hours while the crashes were investigated and the wreckage was cleared.

ARGUSVILLE, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO