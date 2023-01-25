Read full article on original website
Grizzly Bear Delivers Terrifying Bluff Charge On Group Of Hikers Too Close To His Fishing Hole
Nobody wants to see another person in their prime fishing hole. One of the great parts of fishing can be the peace that comes from solidarity. Having people push into the area you traveled to can get on a fellas nerves. And why would a big ol’ bear be any...
KHON2
Best ice fishing tent
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When winter arrives and the temperatures drop low enough to freeze lakes in the Northern states, it’s time for ice fishing to begin. While ice fishing began as a means of finding food, it is now mainly for sport, although many anglers eat what they catch.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Outdoors Angle: January Walleyes
The Flag Outdoors Expert Steve Carney has your weekly Outdoors Angle right here!. As we slide into the new year, January is still a very good month for walleyes through the ice. Remember, these game fish still are feeding but also slowing down in their activity. This is the time of the winter when all game fish make a transition to deeper water and the success along the shorelines has now waned.
The Boys Pull Off A Classic (& Hilarious) Ice Fishing Prank With A Keystone Light
It doesn’t get any better than this. Just the boys out for a day on the hard water, having a good time. When you put a group of fellas together with a few cold beverages and some fishing rods, something hilarious usually ends up happening. Ice fishing tends to...
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
natureworldnews.com
Frozen Rabbit Carcass Saved the Life of a Daring Ice Skater in Alaska
A brave and daring ice skater in Alaska who was visiting a tourist attraction fell through the ice, but she managed to save herself by using a frozen rabbit carcass. In late November, Kelsey Haas who lives in Homer was skating with a group of people in the Grewingk Glacier.
Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish
When it comes to fishing, it’s hard to beat trout. Every angler knows a trout bum, that guy who lives and breaths trout fishing only. And even though many don’t go that far, no one judges them because it’s an easy obsession to understand. Trout are just fun to catch and pretty good to eat too. Bull trout are a large fish species that can grow up to 40 inches in length and weigh up to 20 pounds. They are […] The post Fisherman Catches Two Trout With One Cast As A Monster Bull Trout Swallows Smaller Fish first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Fisherman Pulls Massive Sturgeon From Small Creek, Rigs GoPro To Line For Amazing Underwater Footage
How can fisherman not be intrigued with them though? They grow huge, put up a great fight, and have a look like no other. Most of the time you see sturgeon, especially large ones fished is massive bodies of water like the Fraser River in B.C., Canada. This is a unique video showing a fella fishing sturgeon like I’ve never seen before.
North Platte Telegraph
Tips for anglers on the ice
There is good ice almost everywhere right now, but ice anglers need to keep safety in mind while fishing the hard water. Ice fishing can be exciting and can provide a good day of entertainment, but it can also be very dangerous if people don’t take simple precautions and use common sense.
kpic
Big game hunters, deadline approaches to report deer and elk tags
ODFW says almost 50,000 customers still need to report their 2022 deer and elk tags. The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) says big game hunters who purchased or were issued a deer or elk tag in 2022 must report their hunt by Tuesday, January 31 at 11:59 p.m. PT; for any hunt that ended by December 31, 2022.
Post Register
Surviving a winter overnighter with a group of rookies
I’ve been told more than once that you learn something new each time you go outside to play in the backcountry. It might be what gear works or doesn’t. It might be things to eat or drink. Sometimes it’s a new technique or simply what things to leave behind because they were just dead weight in your pack that were never used.
Post Register
Backpacker treks all of Yellowstone's trails, a feat that took 25 years
Despite trekking through ground blizzards, navigating carefully around a surrounded grizzly sow and cub and even after suffering a dislocated shoulder in the backcountry, Ken Duell managed to hike every trail in Yellowstone National Park. It took him 25 years, stretching from 1996 to 2022. He missed one year —...
Ars Technica
By learning to hunt otters, wolves decimate a deer population
People love otters, wolves, and deer. Respectively, they’re crafty, intelligent, and majestic. Put them all together on an island, though, and things get unpleasant pretty quickly. These are the findings of a new paper analyzing how a wolf population came to Pleasant Island in Alaska, learned to hunt otters, and, using this unexpected food source, thrived to the point of wiping out the native Sitka black-tailed deer population.
anglerschannel.com
Locate Fish Faster Through the Ice with Intuitive Technology from Humminbird
Humminbird MEGA 360 Imaging and MEGA Live Imaging ice bundles allow anglers to find fish and fish holding structure faster. On and off the water, technology is taking over the fishing industry. From high-definition mapping to forward-facing sonar, anglers have never had as many pieces of technology to choose from. Now, anglers can take that technology to the hard water. The Humminbird MEGA 360 and MEGA Live Imaging ice bundles allow anglers to find fish, and fish holding structure faster than ever before. Regardless of your species of choice, the Humminbird ice bundles will take your experience to the next level.
